Top 5 uses for gold in Minecraft Bedrock in 2022

Minecraft Bedrock has a variety of naturally generated materials, including gold. Despite its real-life importance and value, gold is not the most precious item in Minecraft. Many other materials like diamonds, ancient debris and even iron take the top spot, leaving gold unwanted. However, there are still good uses of gold in the game.

Gold is an uncommon material found in the form of ores underground. It can be found anywhere between Y level 32 and -64. Gold tools and armour are some of the weakest amongst other materials. Hence many players might never use them and not even mine them. If used correctly, gold can prove to be excellent material.

Gold has a specific set of uses in the game. Here are the top five benefits for gold in Minecraft Bedrock in 2022.

Best uses of gold in Minecraft Bedrock in 2022

5) Powered rails

Powered rail (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Gold can make powered rails, which helps players create a completely automated rail system in Minecraft Bedrock. Powered rails are made by combining Redstone dust, gold ingots and sticks. These items can increase or decrease the speed of the minecart.

4) Golden boots for Nether

Piglins will kill if players are not wearing gold (Image via Minecraft)

Many new players may enter the Nether realm and get attacked by Piglins. This can be prevented if players wear any of the golden armour part. Piglins don't attack players who are wearing gold. Golden boots are usually recommended as they have the least impact on the overall armour protection. Golden boots might be weaker, but they are a life-saver in the Nether of Minecraft Bedrock.

3) Bartering

Bartering with Piglins (Image via Minecraft)

Players can make a deal with the Piglins by bartering with them. A golden ingot can be given to the Piglins, and in return, they provide an item. This way, players have a chance to get valuable items as well. Gold ingots for bartering is a great use of the material.

2) Crafting Golden Apple

Crafting golden apple (Image via Minecraft)

If players can't find a golden apple from the looting chest, they can just craft them with the help of gold ingots. A golden apple can be crafted by combining a regular apple with eight golden ingots. In this way, players can have several golden apples just by using gold ingots.

1) Crafting Netherite

Crafting netherite ingot (Image via Minecraft)

If gold weapons and tools are not good, the material can craft a new, more robust material in Minecraft Bedrock. Netherite is considered the strongest material in the game, but it can only be crafted with the help of a gold ingot. Four netherite scraps need to be combined with four gold ingots to obtain one netherite ingot.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar