Top 5 ways to defeat creepers in Minecraft

The subject of many scary stories in Minecraft players' circles, creepers are the silent and explosive hostile mobs that cause plenty of dread.

Due to their ability to detonate themselves in kamikaze fashion, Minecraft users have to keep their attention on any nearby creepers. Ideally, this means these mobs need to be defeated quickly and effectively to avoid any unintended explosions.

Like other hostile mobs, creepers can be defeated in many ways. If gamers are well-equipped and have a strategy, creepers aren't nearly as intimidating as they can be during the early game.

Minecraft: Top ways to defeat creepers in combat

5) Kiting

Keeping at extended melee distance from a creeper will prohibit it from detonating (Image via stampylonghead/YouTube)

Based on how creepers operate in Minecraft, they tend not to detonate until they're three blocks from players. With that in mind, individuals can use this distance knowledge to their advantage.

If users are engaging with a creeper in melee combat, they should attempt to backpedal after each melee strike. When done correctly, this will keep the creeper from detonating.

Or, if the creeper does detonate, gamers will be outside of its blast radius. This kiting melee tactic is a simple and accessible method that Minecrafters of any skill level can enact. It may take practice, but it keeps them from meeting an explosive end.

4) Breaking line of sight

Creepers can't self-detonate without sight on a player (Image via Mojang)

When creepers begin their self-detonation, they start a 1.5-second countdown. However, this countdown requires an unbroken line-of-sight from the creeper to the player.

In the event the creeper doesn't see users, it can't hiss and begin its countdown, and will also cease its countdown if line-of-sight is broken. Individuals can use this to their advantage with nearby blocks like trees or structures.

If gamers notice that a creeper is building up to explode, stepping behind an obstruction and breaking line-of-sight will prevent the detonation. If they tactfully hop back and forth from cover, they can take out creepers and keep explosions at bay.

3) Cats and ocelots

Creepers aren't fans of cats and ocelots (Image via Youtube user Ettore)

It's not abundantly clear for newer Minecraft players, but creepers have a bit of a problem with cats and ocelots. Namely, they run away from them on sight.

If users have a pet cat or ocelot, they can stave off any creepers from approaching, keeping them at a distance. This can allow Minecrafters to defeat these mobs safely from a distance or avoid them outright.

As long as a feline sticks close to gamers, creepers are simply too scared to do anything.

2) Containment traps

Trapped creepers can be left essentially helpless (Image via Invincible/Dailymotion)

One of the easiest ways to defeat nearly any dangerous mob in Minecraft is to trap them in some form or fashion. For creepers, this rule applies as well.

By using structures to funnel creepers into a certain location, they can be contained at a safe distance, where they can be killed quickly. Some players even automate these traps, using the like of pistons to place creepers in a murder hole or similar apparatus where they can be collected and killed.

Traps are great for taking down creepers and can even become creeper farms if Minecraft users put a little more work into the build. They aren't likely to help gamers roaming a world, but setting up traps for creepers can help protect vital areas like villages or towns and bases.

1) Ranged Combat

Creepers have no defense against bows and crossbows (Image via Mojang)

Lacking any arms to utilize a shield or a weapon, creepers can do no real harm until they're close enough to players to detonate. Since that's the case, using a bow or crossbow to attack these mobs at a distance in Minecraft is the best way to deal with them.

When attacked by a bow or crossbow, all creepers can do to retaliate is attempt to approach users and explode. By using an enchantment like Punch, creepers aren't likely to get anywhere near as long as gamers can consistently hit them with arrows.

As long as they're far away, creepers are nothing but moving targets.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer