Top 5 ways to get netherite in Minecraft survival easily

Before the Minecraft 1.16 Nether update, diamonds were the rarest mineral used to craft tools, armor, and weapons.

In the Nether update, Mojang introduced a new rare mineral called Ancient Debris that can only be found in the Nether world in all biomes. To mine and collect Ancient Debris, a diamond pickaxe is necessary.

Ancient Debris on smelting gives netherite scrap. Players can use four netherite scraps with four gold ingots in a crafting table to get a netherite ingot.

Netherite ingot can only be used to upgrade a diamond item into its netherite version. To upgrade an existing diamond item, players need to place the item with a netherite ingot on a smithing table.

How best to get netherite in Minecraft survival

5) Bastion

A Bastion in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Bastions are naturally generated structures found in any biome of the nether except the basalt delta biome. Bastions have loot chests in different structures that can have 1-2 Ancient Debris in them.

4) Manual mining

Getting Ancient Debris (Image via Minecraft)

Like any other mineral, Ancient Debris generates naturally in the nether world at around y 8 to 22, with the largest amount found at y15.

3) End crystal explosion

End crystal (Image via Minecraft)

The end crystal has an explosion radius of 10.4 blocks, exploding unnecessary blocks to reveal the hidden Ancient Debris. This method is primarily for players in the late phase of the game as they might have easy access to end crystals.

2) Bed explosion

Bed placed safely to explode (image via Minecraft)

As beds explode in Minecraft when the player tries to sleep in the nether, they can use this game mechanic to explode all the useless blocks around Ancient Debris. It is recommended to place a block between the bed and the player to sustain the least possible damage.

1) TNT explosion

A TNT exploding (Image via Minecraft)

TNT has an explosion radius of five blocks, almost half the radius of end crystals, but they are a lot easier to craft.

Players can place TNT in a straight line with four or fewer blocks between each and light one up to make all of them explode one by one.

