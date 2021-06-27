Top 5 ways to make mob farms more efficient in Minecraft

While exploring the blocky world of Minecraft, gamers will come across various living creatures known as mobs. Mobs can be found in all three dimensions of Minecraft. When killed, mobs can drop useful items like food, gunpowder, arrows, emeralds, and more.

To obtain their drops, players build mob farms in Minecraft. However, some farms often struggle to produce a constant stream of mobs. Therefore, various factors are taken into account for mob spawning.

Players can improve the farm's surroundings to increase the number of drops. With some improvements, players can easily increase the spawning rate leading to more XP and drops. This article shares some tips and methods to improve the efficiency of mob farms.

Efficient mob farms in Minecraft can be boosted by

5) Light nearby areas, caves, and ravines

Properly spawn proof caves (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Hostile mob farms built on land often face low mob spawn rates. To increase mob spawn rates, players have to light up all caves, ravines, and all other spawning areas in a radius of 128 blocks from the spawning platform.

Minecraft only allows a limited number of hostile mobs to spawn. If the limit is already filled, no new mobs are going to spawn. That's why players have to light up all areas to allow mobs to spawn only on the farm. Players should keep this in mind while building farms like mob tower and zombie piglin gold farm.

4) Spawnproofing

Spawnproofing with carpet (Image via Reddit)

In Minecraft, some blocks do not allow mob spawning like buttons, slabs, pressure plates, etc. Using them, players can make mobs spawn wherever they want. It is helpful while building farms in the nether realm as some nether mobs can spawn even in lighting conditions.

3) Killing mobs quickly

Killing mobs quickly will free the space and increase the mobs' spawning rate. Therefore, mob farms should quickly dispose of the hostile mobs without waiting for too long.

One of the best ways to kill mobs quickly is through entity cramming.

2) AFK distance

Many mob farms require players to AFK at a certain distance to spawn the mob efficiently. However, this distance varies from farm to farm, depending on the mob's spawning location and killing chamber. If the AFK spot is more than 128 blocks away from the killing chamber, mobs will despawn before dying.

1) Use a sword with looting enchantment

Looting sword (Image via Gamepur)

Using a sword with looting enchantment is probably the easiest yet best way to increase the number of drop rates in any mob farm. With looting enchantment, players can get more drops even with a low number of mobs.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's views.

