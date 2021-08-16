Top 5 weakest animals in Minecraft

Minecraft mobs come with a wide array of health points, ranging from around just one heart to over one hundred.

Lots of Minecraft mobs are interesting creatures that are unique to the game, but many of them are based on real life animals. Minecraft developers often add new animal mobs when they are on the verge of extinction to raise awareness of the issue, such as bees and axolotls.

When looking at the health of each Minecraft animal mob, the weakest of them also tend to be the smallest in size. Here are the top five weakest animals in Minecraft.

The weakest animals in Minecraft

5) Parrot

Image via Wonder Pets

Minecraft parrot mobs have just 3 hearts in total. These mobs are rare and can only be found in jungle biomes, which are notably one of the rarest in the game. Although the chances of finding a parrot are not very high, they are one of the few tameable mobs in the game.

Parrots also come in a variety of colors, so gamers who are able to find these mobs might be able to collect them all. However, players should be careful keeping parrots as pets, given that they are quite weak and could die easily.

4) Bat

Image via PCgamesN

Bats in Minecraft also have only 3 hearts. Bats spawn in areas of extreme darkness, which usually end up being in caves.

These mobs really do not have much use overall. Bats drop absolutely nothing when killed, not even a little bit of XP for players to collect. Having said that, these mobs pose no danger as they can be easily killed due to their distinct lack of strength and passive nature.

3) Chicken

Image via Minecraft

Chickens are one of the most common mobs in Minecraft. They can be found in just about every biome, but are most commonly found in swamp ones.

Minecraft chickens only have 2 hearts. Because they are so easy to kill, chickens are great sources of food. They are also one of the only sources of feathers in the game.

2) Fish

Image via Sporcle

All Minecraft fish mobs (cod, salmon, pufferfish, tropical fish) have 1.5 hearts in Java Edition and 3 hearts in Bedrock Edition. So despite the fluctuation between platforms, they are still within the top five range of the weakest animal mobs.

Cod and salmon mobs are good food sources when cooked. An interesting feature is that pufferfish will inject poison into players which is quite debilitating. However, an alternative to that would be the tropical fish which can be found around coral reefs.

1) Rabbit

Image via Minecraft Wiki

Rabbits are the weakest animal mob in Minecraft with only 1.5 hearts. Rabbits can be found mostly in desert biomes, but they also spawn in flower forests and taiga biomes.

Even though they are technically the weakest, rabbits can sometimes be difficult to kill because of their tiny size. Plus, this mob tends to move quickly and will often run away from players when they are near. When a player can catch up, though, the kill should be quite easy.

Rabbits have a variety of possible drops, including rabbit meat, rabbit hide, and rabbit foot.

