Top 5 worst structures in Minecraft

Since its release, Minecraft has received many exciting world-generation features like new biomes and structures. As of version 1.17, players can discover 25 structures in a standard Minecraft world.

Minecraft randomly generates structures depending on the seed and biome. Many structures contain loot chests with valuable loot items like diamonds, gold, armor, and more. Other than providing loot, structures also add more information to Minecraft lore.

Not every Minecraft structure contains useful loot items. Some do not even have a loot chest and, if they do, the loot isn't worth spending time on. This article showcases some of the worst structures players can find in Minecraft.

Worst structures in Minecraft

5) Swamp hut

Swamp huts, also known as witch huts, were added in Minecraft 1.4.2 Pretty Horror Update. Since then, they have received no update and have stayed the same as most Minecraft structures. Swamp huts generate in swamp biomes and always have a witch and her black cat.

Swamp huts are used for building witch farms. However, it is usually built towards the endgame, where players create massive projects. For beginners or intermediate players, witch huts can be pretty useless.

4) Ocean ruins

Hearing ocean ruins, most players will probably think of vast ruins with treasure chests filled with valuables. Sadly, it's exactly the opposite. Ocean ruins are groups of small structures containing hidden chests.

These chests are usually hidden underneath sand or gravel blocks. Inside the loot chests, players will usually find buried treasure maps, coal, and wheat. Even though these ruins have multiple maps, most times, these maps lead to the same chest.

3) Igloos without basement

Igloo in tundra biome (Image via Minecraft)

Igloos are one of the best places to get Zombie Doctor advancement. However, 50% of the time, igloos don't have a basement with a zombie villager and its cure. On top of that, igloos only generate in rare tundra biomes.

An igloo without a basement is pretty much useless as there is no brewing stand, golden apple, or weakness splash potions.

2) Fossils

Fossils with coal blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Besides ruined portals, fossils are the only structure that generates in both the Overworld and the Nether realm. Fossils are structures made of bone blocks, and that's just it.

Fossil is one of the rarest structures in the Overworld as it forms only in swamps and deserts. Fossils generate with coal blocks at the corners. In the upcoming 1.18 update, fossils will generate with diamond ores in the Overworld.

1) Desert well

Desert well (Image via Minecraft)

Desert wells are arguably the most useless structure in Minecraft. In vanilla Minecraft, water isn't a necessity. Desert wells are tiny structures found in desert biomes made of sandstone blocks with water at their center.

Some players may think that desert wells mean there is a village or pyramid nearby. Unfortunately, it is just a hoax.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

