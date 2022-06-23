Top 7 speedrunning seeds for Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft speedrunning is a time-tested tradition in the community. Players aiming to speedrun the game tend to search for the right world seed to accommodate them.

Regardless of whether players are speedrunning in Minecraft's Java or Bedrock Editions, there are plenty of seeds to choose from.

Considering many seeds have been changed after the version 1.18 and 1.19 updates, players may be looking for new seeds to utilize.

Fortunately, the Minecraft community has found a fair share of new speedrunning seeds to keep players practicing and beating their completion times.

Ruined Portal Spawn, Taiga Speedrun Seed and 5 other Minecraft 1.19 seeds that are ideal for speedrunning

1) Easy Ruined Portal (-8272096027667337428)

This seed's closest portal should be easy to reconstruct (Image via Chunkbase)

One of the most vital assets to a speedrunning seed in Minecraft is blacksmith shops and ruined Nether portals. This seed provides both, allowing players to collect materials quickly and enter the Nether just as quickly.

In this Bedrock seed, a village is just a short walk away from spawn at (X: 200, Z: 216), which contains a blacksmith shop and iron golems for quick material harvesting.

Even better, the ruined Nether portal at (X: 24, Z: 120) should have no crying obsidian in its frame. This means players can simply create their obsidian and get to the Nether as quickly as possible.

2) Quick Lava and Desert Village (4334684567609788140)

Lava is crucial for creating obsidian (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft: Java Edition seed provides players with a lava pool right at their spawn.

A desert village rests nearby at (X: -176, Z: -160) for extra supplies, and players have multiple ruined Nether portals to reconstruct. These can be found at (X: -280, Z: 56) and (X: 8, Z: 136), and both give players great positioning when entering the Nether.

Players who have extra time can check out a desert pyramid at (X: -264, Z: 104) for helpful loot like golden apples. Otherwise, once players have what they need, they can head to the closest stronghold at (X: 1,508, Z: 132).

3) Ruined Portal Spawn (-8551226839261865709)

An instant Nether portal spawn can be a huge help (Image via Mojang)

This Minecraft seed is an excellent choice for quick loot and Nether access. There is also a considerably high chance that the portal will lack crying obsidian, making this a seed with incredibly expedited Nether access.

A taiga village for extra assistance rests at (X: 400, Z: 352). Once players have what they need, they have the option to choose between two strongholds at (X: 436, Z: 1,652) and (X: -2,396, Z: -572).

4) Two Piglin Bastions (-7460595002107173768)

Piglin bartering is essential to speedrunning (Image via CaptainSparklez/Youtube)

Bastion remnants in the Nether are important locations for Minecraft speedrunning. This is because players barter with piglins in order to obtain ender pearls for their eyes of ender.

In this seed, players spawn near a village located at (X: 48, Z: -320) for early-game supplies. Once they hit the Nether, there are two bastions located at (X: -272, Z: 144) and (X: 233, Z: 87) for quick and effective bartering.

Once they've made their way back to the Overworld, players can head to a stronghold at (X: 1236, Z: -1436).

5) Ideal Bedrock Speedrunning Seed (5171135490219886018)

Diamonds found in this seed's desert pyramid (Image via TheAetherGamer/Youtube)

Players will be hard-pressed to find a better speedrun seed for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition version 1.19.

In this seed, players should run from their spawn point to (X: 360, Z: 232), which contains a village, a desert pyramid and a ruined Nether portal. They can collect plenty of loot from the village, and the pyramid has the potential to set players up with exceptionally rare items and materials.

A skeleton spawner is also available near the village, providing even more benefits.

6) Taiga Speedrun Seed (-8551226839261865709)

This seed has a perfectly set-up ruined Nether portal and village (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft: Java Edition players should appreciate this speedrun seed. Here, they will spawn next to a ruined Nether portal bereft of crying obsidian.

Furthermore, players can find a well-established village at (X: 400, Z: 352) for additional materials and supplies.

Between these two structures, players should have few issues getting into the Nether. Afterwards, players can navigate to the nearest stronghold at (X: 436, Z: 1,652).

7) Structures Galore (32741367440)

This seed is stocked with generated structures (Image via Chunkbase)

This Minecraft seed is a speedrunner's paradise, complete with four villages that are easily accessible.

The seed sports three ruined Nether portals, just a short walk from spawn, for additional loot and quick access to the Nether. These portals also pop players out very close to various Nether structures for quick blaze rods and ender pearls.

Once players have everything they need, they can dash to (X: 1,144, Z: 84) for the closest stronghold to the spawn.

