Top 7 survival bugs in Minecraft 1.19

Minecraft 1.19 fixed more than a few bugs and issues, but the game still has its share of flaws and programming hiccups. It doesn't hurt for players to be aware of these to avoid potentially problematic gameplay situations.

The number of bugs in Minecraft 1.19 is much smaller than in previous versions, but it's still a non-zero total. Some of these bugs are certainly beneficial to players, such as duplication glitches, while others are largely inconvenient. The better understanding players have of these bugs, the better they'll be able to utilize or avoid them until they are inevitably patched out by Mojang in future updates.

Bugs and glitches to be aware of in Minecraft 1.19

7) Bugged ancient city redstone

The redstone room underneath ancient cities (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft 1.19's new ancient city structures possess a hidden underground room complete with redstone contraptions. In fact, these redstone machines are part of the reason players can access the room, to begin with.

However, Bedrock Edition players have noted that the redstone machinery occasionally works incorrectly. This has caused some situations where the redstone room is not accessible at all through traditional means (tripping the sculk sensor and opening the piston door). Java Edition players haven't been able to replicate the problem, but hopefully, Mojang will patch it out in future updates.

6) Illegal block bugs

Block types being incapable of stacking (Image via ItsMe James/YouTube)

A persisting bug from previous Minecraft versions is the illegal block bug. It often occurs from leaf blocks that grow partially in different biomes. When broken and collected with shears, the leaf blocks are incapable of stacking together despite being of the same block type. This can also lead to the infamous inventory bug where players cannot remove the blocks from their inventory and place them in storage.

Allegedly, it's possible to situate the inventory bug by closing Minecraft and logging back in, but it's still quite aggravating to deal with in the middle of gameplay.

5) Darkness effect gives partial x-ray vision

Minecraft 1.19's Darkness status effect (Image via Mojang)

The new Darkness status effect in Minecraft triggers when a sculk shrieker activates. However, the new effect also has a strangely beneficial bug effect. Players afflicted with Darkness can obtain partial X-Ray vision that allows them to see straight through lava blocks.

Though this utility isn't exactly hugely helpful in Survival Mode, it can still have some limited benefits if players are careful not to touch the lava itself outright.

4) Hostile mobs spawning in the deep dark

A skeleton spawning in the deep dark biome (Image via Mojang Bug Tracker)

Although the only hostile mob intended to spawn in the deep dark biome is the Warden, Minecraft players have been finding standard hostile mobs in the area. This happens particularly when other structures intersect with the deep dark biome, which is another Minecraft bug in and of itself.

Battling the powerful Warden is difficult enough without other hostiles attacking, so players may want to do a double-take when entering the deep dark or an ancient city to ensure they don't have any unintended company.

3) Bubble columns removing hunger points

Underwater bubble columns (Image via Mojang Bug Report)

Bubble columns are an excellent Minecraft mechanic to use for quick elevators. However, it appears as though version 1.19 has led to bubble columns causing an unintended problem.

Players using bubble columns have reported to Mojang that riding bubble columns has led to the loss of hunger points. This is obviously a massive problem for Survival Mode players, who must work to keep their hunger high enough to allow natural health regeneration.

Until this problem is patched, players may want to avoid using bubble columns for quick vertical movement as much as possible.

2) Mangrove roots generating on flowers

Mangrove roots generating naturally (Image via Mojang)

New blocks paired with Minecraft's mangrove trees, mangrove roots have particularly unique properties. However, they seem to have some unusual generation issues.

If a mangrove propagule grows to adulthood near planted flowers, the roots will occasionally grow out and over flower blocks. This isn't necessarily a problem as it is an unusual quirk, but it can lead to players spending extra time breaking blocks to keep their mangrove roots from hovering in the air. Otherwise, it's a fairly innocuous bug that should be sorted out quickly.

1) Warden attacking experience orbs

The Warden being attracted to experience orbs (Image via Mojang Bug Report)

The Warden is undoubtedly the most hyped inclusion of version 1.19. However, it doesn't come without its own bugs. One of the most notable appears to be its behavior around dropped experience orbs.

When in close proximity to experience orbs, the Warden will charge them as if it is attacking a mob or player. This can potentially be used to distract the powerful enemy in some circumstances. Players should remember this before the problem is inevitably patched out in future updates.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

