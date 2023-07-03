Top 7 Minecraft 1.20.1 seeds for beautiful Cherry Groves

Cherry Grove is one of the most beautiful biomes in Minecraft 1.20.1. It was recently released with the 1.20 Trails and Tales update. When Mojang announced and revealed the biome by including it in a snapshot, it instantly surprised many players and became a fan favorite. It features beautiful pink cherry trees and petals on the ground.

Soon after the update dropped, many started discovering Minecraft seeds, which generated Cherry Grove biomes in unique locations. This article explores a few of these seeds:

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

7 great Minecraft 1.20.1 seeds for Cherry Grove

1) Massive Cherry Grove surrounding a village (Seed: 9064150133272194)

Cherry Grove completely surrounds a plains village in Minecraft 1.20.1 (Image via Mojang)

These stunning seeds spawn players at the heart of a massive Cherry Grove biome, essentially circular in its layout. It has a deep valley with a small lake and a plain village inside the circular hilly area. This seed is perfect for those who want to directly find the new biome and set up camp near spawn.

2) Cherry Grove, surrounded by icy mountains (Seed: 6841401455424705842)

Cherry Grove biome surrounded by tall icy and snowy mountains in Minecraft 1.20.1 (Image via Mojang)

This seed is brilliant for players who want a Cherry Grove near the mountains. Though players will spawn on a stony mountain and must travel a little before reaching their destination, it will be worth it since tall, icy mountains will surround the entire biome. Players can have great builds and structures around it or make it their natural base.

Coordinates: X = 407, Z = 1032

3) Massive Cherry Grove (Seed: -66705404)

Massive Cherry Grove biome right beside spawn in Minecraft 1.20.1 (Image via Mojang)

This seed is ideal for players who want loads of resources from the Cherry Grove biome right after they spawn. It allows them to spawn beside one of the biggest Cherry Grove biomes, with hundreds of trees and thousands of pink petal blocks. It even has massive ravines and holes from which players can explore dripstone caves.

4) Cherry Grove around a lake (Seed: 1691256543523180978)

Cherry Grove biome completely surrounds a plains area with a lake in Minecraft 1.20.1 (Image via Mojang)

This is another seed where a beautiful circular Cherry Grove biome surrounds a plains biome with a small lake nearby. Though somewhat far from spawn, it is a great find and a cozy place to live. Players can create a base in the valley and modify it.

Coordinates: X = 12037, Z = 1383

5) Small Cherry Grove biome surrounded by icy mountains (Seed: 7977751306091924129)

A small Cherry Grove biome surrounded by icy mountains in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

While this may seem like a similar seed and biome layout to a previous one on this list, it is slightly different. In this sense, the Cherry Grove biome is relatively small and not exactly in a valley. Rather, it is in the icy mountains surrounded by them.

Coordinates: X = -928, Z = 511

6) Tiniest Cherry Grove biome (Seed: -9173247692966120469)

Tiniest Cherry Grove biome, consisting of only a few trees in Minecraft 1.20.1 (Image via Mojang)

This seed spawns players to one of the smallest Cherry Grove biomes. Though the pink petals have a good spread, only three or four cherry trees are present in the area. Luckily, there is also a nearby village from where players can gather resources.

7) Long Cherry Grove biome (Seed: 5890866665536842607)

Long Cherry Grove biome with Deep Dark biome beneath it in Minecraft 1.20.1 (Image via Mojang)

This seed generates a basic Cherry Grove biome but is long with less girth. The biome stretches for some blocks and is frequently covered in snow. Below Cherry Grove, players can also explore the spooky Deep Dark biome.

Coordinates: X = -23, Z = 152

Poll : 0 votes