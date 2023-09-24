Top 7 Minecraft features Mojang needs to expand

Even though Minecraft came out 12 years ago, Mojang continues to update the game and add new features to it. While the playerbase enjoys everything that's new, there are many who still crave old features and wish for the developer to expand on them. There are always discussions on social media platforms about old biomes, dimensions, blocks, items, and more, and how they need an overhaul.

Here are a few features that Mojang should expand on in future updates.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. It is a purely opinion-based piece.

A list of Minecraft features that Mojang should expand on

7) Savanna biome

Savanna Biome can get many new mobs in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Savanna is one of the biomes that has not received a major update since it was released in 1.7.2. One of the main features that Mojang could add is the introduction of various kinds of wildlife. This will liven up the region and encourage players to find and explore it more.

6) Badlands biome

Badlands biome can also receive a major update in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Badlands is another type of terrain that can get loads of new features. Although it's rarity still encourages fans to find it, the biome itself does not offer much. It is a barren wasteland with nothing but loads of terracotta blocks and gold ore. If a player already has a gold farm, this biome is of no particular use for them. Hence, Mojang could add a new structure with new mobs that essentially guard the gold and fight gamers.

5) Torchflower and pitcher plants

Both the new plants can have some extra features attached with them in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Torchflower and pitcher plants are newly added crops in the 1.20 update. Despite that, Mojang could expand them by adding new features since they are only decorative plants as of now. Since players need to grind quite a lot in order to get them, it does not seem worth the pain and effort.

4) Weather based on seasons

Weather pattern can be updated, bringing seasons to Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Different weather conditions have been in the game for quite some time. However, the change in climate is quite frequent, irrespective of the time of day. Although it does change from biome to biome, Mojang could add the concept of time by adding seasons to the game. Block features, the availability of items and resources, and more can differ from season to season, bringing a new gameplay aspect.

3) Birch forest

Concept art of the updated Birch Forest showcased at Minecraft Live 2021 (Image via Mojang)

Before the release of the 1.19 update, Mojang showcased the concept art of an updated birch forest. This was loved by many players as they were waiting for classic Overworld biomes to get an update. Unfortunately, the updated forest never saw the light of day. Hence, Mojang could rework the birch forest in Minecraft and update it in the upcoming installments.

2) Ancient City's Warden statue

The Warden statue in Ancient Cities can be the gateway to a brand new dimension in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Arguably the most potential for expansion lies in a recently released structure. Ancient Cities are mysterious underground structures that generate in the Deep Dark biome. Apart from having great loot, they also have a secret redstone room and a massive Warden statue at the center.

As soon as players noticed the statue, they started to discern it as a portal and speculated about a brand new dimension that Mojang could add.

1) End Realm

Thousands of Minecrafters are craving for an End realm update (Image via Mojang)

The End Realm has been untouched for several years now and has become one of the top features that the playerbase wants Mojang to update. It is still a barren and bottomless dimension with nothing but Ender Dragon, Endermen, Chorus trees, and End Cities, which many players have explored countless times now.