Minecraft's over a decade of history has resulted in a laundry list of features, some more appreciated than others. Additions that weren't necessarily expected or asked for have grown to be some of the most beloved in the game. Every player's favorite or preferred features are subjective, of course, but a consensus can certainly be collected based on player feedback.

The Minecraft fan community is a vocal bunch, constantly offering ways to improve the game. However, some additions were either not mentioned by fans much or were completely unexpected from Mojang. Many of these surprise features have become vastly appreciated staples, and it never hurts to review them before the game's 1.21 update introduces even more content.

Ranking 5 unexpected Minecraft features that have become well-loved by fans

5) The debug stick

The debug stick can change the state of blocks in Minecraft (Image via Mojang || ChickenPaegn/Reddit)

Although the debug stick has its ardent admirers, plenty of fans aren't exactly aware of its existence. Even if it's a relatively forgotten Minecraft item, the debug stick has become a fantastic aid for builders in Java Edition thanks to its ability to alter block states. This feature lets fans rotate and alter the facing and status of blocks to give them an improved decorative flair.

Although the debug stick only operates as intended in Creative Mode and is only available in Java by default, it has become a beloved tool for customizing and improving builds.

4) Beacons

Beacons have vastly improved quality of life for Minecraft players (Image via Mojang || Mcspotlights/YouTube)

Beacon blocks arrived in the Minecraft 1.4.2 update, but few players would say, in all honesty, that they were expecting them. Although they require rare resources like nether stars to construct (which can only be obtained in ordinary gameplay by defeating the Wither boss), their powers are well worth the effort since they can imbue helpful effects like Regeneration, Haste, Strength, and Jump Boost.

Throw in the fact that they're highly customizable and can have their range increased by placing them atop block pyramids. It's no surprise that beacons have captured the appreciation of the fans.

3) The deep dark biome

The deep dark and the structure and creature within it have proven popular (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft fans had wished for a new dimension or some form of subterranean biomes for quite some time, but they likely weren't expecting a spreading undergrowth of the creepy, deep dark biome. Ancient cities had certainly been forecasted to a degree, but the Warden that inhabits it took more than a few fans by surprise, if not by its design, then by its in-game mechanics.

Fans had called for more horror elements for years, but how Mojang delivered on that request was the real surprise. The Warden has become a thoroughly discussed mob, ancient cities are speculated by fans to contain a portal to the next in-game dimension, and sculk blocks have proven to be incredibly useful in redstone builds and XP farms.

2) Armor trims

Armor trims offered some much-needed customization (Image via Mojang)

Armor and weapon mods in Minecraft are timeless, and for quite some time, players had lobbied Mojang for more ways to customize their appearance. Although Bedrock Edition had the dressing room feature to alter in-game skins, Java didn't have the same luxury, and players in both versions wanted a little more all the same.

Enter the 1.20 Trails & Tales update, which introduced smithing templates as a new lootable item that could also be found via archeology. While one template allowed players to upgrade their diamond gear into netherite, every other template offered a unique armor trim pattern. These could be applied to different armor pieces and customized further color-wise with various items.

All things considered, players might still want more customization in Minecraft, but armor trims have been hailed as a great step in the right direction.

1) Totems of Undying

Totems of Undying have saved a lot of players since their inclusion (Image via Mojang)

For countless Minecraft players, death was a way of life in-game. Survival Mode deaths were tough, and surviving in Hardcore Mode was even more difficult since one life was all players had. Then came the 1.11 Exploration Update, introducing the Totem of Undying that could drop after defeating Evokers. They weren't expected, but they've become a must-have among many players.

Since these totems can save players from most forms of damage-related death (commands and The Void will circumvent them) and heal and protect them for a short time, they've become invaluable in both Survival and Hardcore Mode, especially the latter where one death means loss of access to a world.