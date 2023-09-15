Minecraft's collection of obtainable items has grown vast over the years. However, such a large number of items also means that some fall by the wayside. A few items have been overlooked so often that players have effectively forgotten that they exist. Regardless of these items' uses, they simply go on disregarded in many gameplay situations.

While these items may have been forgotten by a large contingent of Minecraft players, they do still see use on occasion. With so many updates to the sandbox game over its decade-plus history, it's only understandable for players to forget as new items catch their eyes.

However, when it comes to the most oft-forgotten items in all of Minecraft Java and Bedrock, there are multiple examples that come to mind.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The most forgotten items as of Minecraft 1.20+

10) Poisonous potatoes

Some players recall poisonous potatoes, but not very often (Image via Mojang)

If it weren't for the fact that poisonous potatoes occasionally drop from broken potato crops or that they can be looted from shipwrecks, Minecraft fans may completely forget their existence. To make matters worse, poisonous potatoes aren't exactly useful, as they solely exist to poison players who eat them.

Most players are smart enough not to eat poisonous potatoes on purpose. Moreover, if they aren't actively exploring shipwrecks or planting potato farms, it can be easy to forget that these items exist at all.

9) Arrows of Water Breathing

Some tipped arrows simply get ignored compared to their counterparts (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players use tipped arrows pretty often, there's no doubt about it. Be that as it may, not every tipped arrow gets the same amount of attention, and many fans have forgotten that some even exist.

Arrows of Water Breathing bestow the ability to prevent/delay drowning underwater, but players tend to use a potion for this effect instead. Since this is the case, many players have completely overlooked them.

8) Bundles

Bundles still haven't been fully implemented in the game (Image via Wattles/YouTube)

Back in Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang introduced bundles to the game as a means of increasing a player's storage capacity. However, since then, bundles have remained an Experimental Feature on Java Edition and have yet to be introduced in Bedrock Edition at all.

Since players have to activate bundles just to see them in the game, it's no surprise that players have forgotten about them by and large.

7) Spyglass

Spyglasses' time has effectively come and gone in Minecraft (Image via ForgeLogical/YouTube)

Although Minecraft fans likely used the spyglass quite a bit after its release in the Caves & Cliffs update, it has since fallen heavily out of favor. Furthermore, the zooming capabilities provided by the spyglass pale in comparison to the camera zoom (like many mods, including Optifine, provide with a simple key press).

Some fans may still use spyglasses, but many players are likely using their copper ingots and amethyst shards for other purposes.

6) Recovery Compass

Recovery compasses were quickly forgotten after The Wild Update (Image via SimplySarc/Twitter)

Even though the addition of recovery compasses is somewhat recent, Minecraft fans haven't paid them much mind. While they seem useful in theory since they can help players find their last point of death, most individuals are pretty used to finding their items after dying in the game.

The sole reminder that these items exist is likely the presence of echo shards in ancient cities, which can be used to craft the recovery compass in the first place.

5) Splash water bottles

Splash potions have their uses, but many Minecraft fans have essentially forgotten about the fact that they can also create ordinary splash water bottles. This may be due to the fact that the item is fairly gimmicky overall. It can be used to douse fires and attack endermen, but otherwise, there isn't much point in making them.

This may be a big reason why splash water bottles have effectively fallen out of favor with the game's community.

4) Beetroot soup

Beetroots and the soup they create are typically brushed off by Minecraft players (Image via Mojang)

Beetroots are rarely any Minecraft player's favorite food item. Many fans have completely forgotten that they can combine beetroots into a bowl to create beetroot soup. While this item does provide better hunger restoration stats, very few players care to craft it.

Considering cooked chicken and mushroom stew provide the same hunger stats when consumed, it's no secret that players tend to prefer those methods.

3) Rabbit stew

Rabbit stew is even more obscure among fans than rabbit hides (Image via Minecraft Amino)

While rabbits are fairly overlooked animal mobs already, the items related to them tend to be forgotten about quite often. Minecraft fans probably know that they can craft leather from rabbit hides, but many have likely forgotten that combining rabbit meat with a carrot, a baked potato, and a brown mushroom with a bowl creates rabbit stew.

Although rabbit stew has solid hunger recovery, players who don't craft it will only really see the item being offered by butcher villagers on occasion.

2) Minecart with command block

Minecarts have been part of Minecraft for years now. However, players are still occasionally surprised that minecarts with command blocks are in the game.

Minecarts with command blocks do have some pretty interesting uses. However, many players prefer to simply use ordinary command blocks and chain them together to rattle off multiple commands at once.

Fans get plenty of use out of minecarts and their variants, but the command block variant has clearly sunk into obscurity.

1) Knowledge book

The knowledge book is effectively non-existent except for players savvy with commands (Image via Gaspoweredpick/Twitter)

The knowledge book is an item only accessible via commands and can only be obtained in Java Edition. Due to these factors, it's really no surprise that this item flies under the radar more often than not. Even though the knowledge book provides available crafting recipes that haven't been unlocked, players simply brush it off.

Perhaps if the knowledge book was also on Bedrock Edition or was obtainable outside of commands, it wouldn't be so oft-forgotten.