Top 5 Minecraft things that can kill you instantly

As a survival game, avoiding death is one of the most important parts of Minecraft. This means that players often put much of their early resources into shields and armor to stay alive when facing the game's most dangerous mobs at night. However, there are some things in the game that no amount of armor can protect against.

Below are the top five Minecraft things that can kill you instantly, along with an explanation as to why they are more or less dangerous than one another.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft's five most dangerous instakills

5) Stacked TNT Minecarts

A fatal TNT stack might not even look deadly (Image via Mojang)

Stacked TNT minecarts might seem like oddly specific things to encounter. They are often used in player launchers and advanced Minecraft farms to produce powerful explosions. However, since these explosions often use double-digit TNT minecarts, the potential for damage is immensely high.

The TNT all explodes at the same time, stacking with each other. One wrong move means the end of a hardcore world at worst or a really frustrating death at best.

4) Falling Anvils

Falling anvils are rare to see a player die from, but that does not make them any less dangerous. Anvils are one of the few game items or blocks to be affected by gravity, and if an anvil lands on a player after falling, it will deal massive damage. And, if dropped from a height of 11 blocks, it will kill a player, though a helmet reduces anvil damage by a quarter.

Anvils are not common in PvP environments, which also adds to their danger. It means it's unexpected to see them used, which might catch opponents off guard. Additionally, anvils are great traps to protect a Minecraft survival base since they can be rigged to drop from as high as the player wants.

3) Wardens

Wardens might be incredibly dangerous, but that's only if they manage to spawn (Image via Mojang)

The warden is one of Minecraft's most dangerous mobs, and for good reason. They can almost one-shot players in netherite armor, move incredibly quickly, and even shoot players at a distance and through walls with a powerful sonic blast. Wardens might be incredibly dangerous, but that's only if they manage to spawn.

The biggest thing holding wardens back from making it any higher up on the list is how controllable their spawn is. As long as the player is smart while exploring a deep, dark biome, a warden can never spawn, as the sensors will never go off. Or, if the player can't keep from being loud, they can just avoid deep, dark biomes altogether.

2) Charged Creepers

Charged creepers may not be common, but they are potentially game ending (Image via Mojang)

Charged creepers ultimately land above wardens because they are more common. Players ultimately spend much more time on the surface, where rare thunderstorms can create them since creepers are one of the few Minecraft mobs to change when struck by lightning.

Charged creepers are also one of the most damaging mobs in the game. When at close range and on the hard difficulty, they deal upwards of 64 hearts of damage. This is enough to kill players instantly, even with armor buffed by some of Minecraft's best enchantments.

1) Fall Damage

Fall damage is by far the deadliest instakill in Minecraft. A 23.5-block fall is needed to kill a player, which sounds like a lot, but in reality, this is much easier to see happen than expected.

Due to the ways, Minecraft's beautiful biomes tend to generate, there are often hidden ravines and drops tucked away that players can easily be knocked into by creeper explosions or enemy knockback. Unless the player happens to possess both quick reflexes and a water bucket or wind charge on their hotbar, the fall is nearly guaranteed to result in instant death.