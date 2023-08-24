Top 3 Minecraft Vampire servers

Minecraft's Vampire servers are often very different from each other, offering different types of game modes that include vampires, and it's often really fun to roleplay as these creatures of the night. This article lists the three top Minecraft vampire servers, but you'll be thirsty for more after visiting them because each one offers a distinctive vampire-themed experience.

This list has a variety of vampire servers, so there's something for everyone here.

Vampire Minecraft servers are extremely exciting

3) MoxMC

Server IP address: moxmc.com

MoxMC is a server full of fright and fun (Image via Mojang)

The popular Minecraft vampire server MoxMC has won the hearts of players all across the world. The deep vampire gameplay offered by MoxMC makes for an exciting and engrossing encounters.

You have the option of joining the server as either a vampire or a human. If you choose to play as a vampire, you can unleash strong vampire traits like increased speed, night vision, and the capacity to draw blood from unwary humans to sate your appetite. However, use caution since people may band together to find you.

If you decide to play as a human, however, you will need to work with other players to defend yourself from the sly vampires. MoxMC is a fantastic option for people looking for a thrilling vampire adventure because it provides a balanced and engaging gameplay experience for both vampires and humans.

The server also has different types of vampire game modes. If you want to play on a normal Minecraft survival server this is still a great choice, but it also has a ton of minigames where you can play as the vampire and hunt humans.

Average player count: 500 - 2,500

2) Mozartrealms

Server IP address: pvp.mozartrealms.com

Mozartrealms is a great vampire server (Image via Mojang)

Mozartrealms is the ideal server for people seeking a more traditional vampire experience since it will transport you to a world of gloom and mystery with its vampire-themed setting and distinctive gameplay features.

Players in Mozartrealms have the chance to really inhabit the vampire character because it offers deep vampire lore and fun gameplay. The server also includes werewolfs, so be sure to try out this Minecraft server if you're a fan of either of these creatures.

The server is primarily a PvP Factions server, and you start off as a human, but you can change into a vampire later on. Vampires can run fast, jump extremely high, and have night vision. However, you can't be out in the sun if you choose to be a vampire. This is an incredible server to try out that definitely deserves much more recognition.

Average player count: 10 - 50

1) Hypixel

Server IP address: hypixel.net

Hypixel, one of the biggest and most well-known Minecraft servers in existence, is last but surely not least. Hypixel does not solely focus on vampires, but it does have a fun game mode called "VampireZ" that is vampire-themed.

In VampireZ, players are split into the vampire and human factions and compete for survival. The vampires must hunt down humans and turn them into vampires to strengthen their squad. If you're a human, you must cooperate with your friends in order to repel the hungry vampires and live until daylight. VampireZ is an adrenaline-pumping adventure that is sure to have you on the tip of your seat because of its fast-paced action and furious battles.

If you're looking for a Minecraft vampire game mode that is sure to be a challenge, this is the place to be since it's extremely hard to win as a human. It's also a lot of fun to hunt as a vampire, but it gets more challenging once you're down to the last few players.

Average player count: 20,000 - 100,000