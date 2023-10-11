Minecraft players can always use more resources when they're progressing through Survival Mode, which inevitably leads to the creation of various farm designs. Although farms vary wildly in size, scope, and production capabilities, some are flat-out overpowered when it comes to the sheer amount of materials they can produce in a short amount of time.

Despite the fact that these farm designs produce different items, they all share the common feature of being overproductive, that they can almost feel like cheating. If Minecraft players want to ensure they don't run out of resources for the foreseeable future, they can rely on certain OP designs to get the job done.

Though there are several different farms that meet this criteria, it doesn't hurt to look at some of the most productive, as shared in this article.

Top high-yield Minecraft farms that players will want to utilize

7) Fallen_Breath's Dragon Slayer

This Minecraft farm repeatedly kills the Ender Dragon with TNT (Image via ShulkerCraft/YouTube)

If players are hunting for quick experience points and have the resources at hand, they can utilize this design to constantly kill and re-summon the Ender Dragon. The Dragon Slayer combines a complex system of redstone with End Crystals to create a machine that summons Minecraft's final boss and then duplicates TNT blocks to obliterate her in mere moments.

It should be noted that this machine works in both Java and Bedrock Edition, but players will receive diminished experience returns in Java since repeated kills of the Ender Dragon after the first instance only result in 500 XP.

6) Silentwisperer's Guardian Farm

This guardian farm utilizes the power of Nether portals to kill off guardians en masse (Image via Silentwisperer/YouTube)

Guardian farms are well-known by Minecraft players for their ability to produce experience points, fish and prismarine crystals/shards, as well as wet sponges when elder guardians are killed. However, this design by content creator Silentwisperer takes the concept of a guardian farm to the next level.

By funneling guardians and elder guardians through Nether portals, the mobs are pushed through a chute of lava that kills them on the spot. Their drops are then re-routed and can be collected at a player's leisure, resulting in dozens of XP levels in just a few minutes, besides numerous items.

5) Floppydonkeyni's Wood Farm

This Minecraft wood farm can produce over 46,000 wooden logs per hour (Image via ShulkerCraft/YouTube)

Wood remains one of Minecraft's core resources used in the widest array of crafting recipes, while wood blocks have a large number of applications in building. This wood farm construction by Floppydonkeyni of Activation on YouTube comes close to producing almost half a million wood blocks per hour.

The design combines automated bone meal dispensers to grow tree saplings, which are then broken down by 10 separate TNT-duping explosion chambers built out of obsidian. The construction of this farm is complex and requires plenty of redstone knowledge, although players can't argue with the results.

4) Silentwisperer's Raid Farm

This Minecraft farm will make sure players never run out of emeralds for trades (Image via Silentwisperer/YouTube)

In Minecraft, farming pillager raids can be one of the most lucrative tasks to collect massive yields of emeralds, ensuring that players can trade with villagers whenever and wherever they need to. This design by Silentwisperer triggers raids due to a nearby faux-village constructed next to the farm, where pillagers and witches are then funneled via a water trench.

Once they reach the end of the trench, the pillagers are placed into a tight spot where they suffocate, leaving their emeralds and other items to drop into storage via water channels. This isn't an easy farm to build, but the production is sky-high when it comes to emeralds in particular.

3) RodriR ARG's Zombified Piglin Farm

The amount of items this lone Minecraft farm can accrue is staggering (Image via RodriR ARG/YouTube)

Zombified piglin farms are excellent sources of gold in Minecraft, but that's only the beginning for this particular farm produced on the Voidcraft SMP. Created by a player, RodriR ARG, this design utilizes an overhead TNT duper to kill zombified piglins as they are fired out of a Nether portal into a long-running chute.

Put plainly, if the zombified piglins aren't killed by fall damage as they land, the TNT will make short work of them, after which one can collect the gold and other items. Going by RodriR ARG's account, this farm can result in up to 1.6 million items in an hour.

2) Silentwisperer's Beacon Factory

This farm design can let players summon as many Withers as they need to (Image via Silentwisperer/YouTube)

This purported beacon factory doesn't literally create beacon blocks for players, but it produces an immensely high volume of wither skeleton skulls. These can be used to summon the Wither before killing it to produce Nether Stars that make beacons, which are massively beneficial in almost every aspect of the game.

Minecraft players will have to take out the Wither on their own or create a farm to destroy it automatically. But this farm design will see to it that players have all the resources they need to summon the Wither as much as needed.

1) Netherite Tunnel Bore

This singular machine can result in massive amounts of ancient debris for Minecraft players (Image via Silentwisperer/YouTube)

Ancient debris is the fundamental material when it comes to creating netherite gear, so players can never have enough. Since this is the case, a farming machine like a tunnel bore can be used to duplicate TNT while using a set of slime blocks and pistons to move along, blowing the surrounding netherrack blocks around it to pieces.

This Minecraft farming device is not only proficient in allowing players to collect ancient debris but also plenty of nether quartz and gold nuggets as well.