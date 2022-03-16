Twitter reacts as Minecraft star Dream rants about “toxic shippers”

Dream’s interactions with his Minecraft community are always a treat to witness. The popular streamer and YouTuber recently tweeted, addressing the "toxic shippers" within his community. As always, the streamer's sense of humor revealed itself as the tweet ended hilariously with a contradictory statement.

dream @dreamwastaken all these people that hate on the dteam community for having toxic shippers, like. I am the toxic shipper. it’s me. hello I joke about shipping myself with my friends. I’m also toxic. it’s ME. eat shit but also you’re perfect the way u are you little munchkin hater ily all these people that hate on the dteam community for having toxic shippers, like. I am the toxic shipper. it’s me. hello I joke about shipping myself with my friends. I’m also toxic. it’s ME. eat shit but also you’re perfect the way u are you little munchkin hater ily

Dream has been quite active on Twitter ever since his YouTube videos blew up. He has addressed his Twitter audience on various occasions, from hyping up his latest Minecraft Manhunt video to sending out ominous and funny tweets about possible GeorgeNotFound meetups.

"I'm also toxic": Minecraft streamer Dream has mixed feelings towards "toxic shippers"

The tweet started off with an air of seriousness around it, as Dream spoke about people not liking the Dream community because of certain members known as "toxic shippers." Shipping is essentially the process of supporting or romantically linking two people or, more accurately, fictional characters, which is generally done by the fanbase itself rather than the artist.

Apparently, shipping is quite a common practice around the Dream SMP and its members. However, one of the most shipped pairs in the Minecraft community right now is Dream and GeorgeNotFound, collectively known as "DreamNotFound" or "DNF". Other ships include Dream and Sapnap (DreamNap), George and Sapnap (GeorgeNap), and more.

The Dream SMP (Image via WallpaperCave)

While the tweet was seemingly joking around, toxicity is a real problem on social media, especially on platforms like Twitter and Reddit. The Dream community has seen tons of toxicity in the past, which Dream has addressed multiple times. An example of this can be seen in tweets from Dream addressing "Dream stans" and Dream haters.

Referring to himself as "toxic," Dream went on to explain how he ships himself with his own friends. To finish off the tweet, he attempted to defuse some of the built-up tension in the first section of the tweet using an amusing line.

"eat s*** but also you’re perfect the way u are you little munchkin hater ily"

Aside from the tweet, Dream posted another tweet at around the same time as this one, which he jokingly captioned as "BUY MY NFT". The picture uploaded with the tweet showed his phone's "Notes" application, with the word "DNF" typed up, which obviously referred to the ship between him and GeorgeNotFound.

Reactions to Dream's chaotic tweet

Dream's tweet received a ton of responses, with his fans and some content creators like BadBoyHalo joining in as well. Some fans asked whether he was hacked, while others joked about how shipping was indeed a terrible stain upon the earth.

VelvetIsCake @VelvetIsCake



George and Dream should not be shipped together. They should be put on a plane, it’s a much more energy efficient of getting them to Florida together (so they can make love)



Do not ship. It’s wrong, gross, and pollutes our air and our society. = @dreamwastaken Shipping is wrongGeorge and Dream should not be shipped together. They should be put on a plane, it’s a much more energy efficient of getting them to Florida together (so they can make love)Do not ship. It’s wrong, gross, and pollutes our air and our society. @dreamwastaken Shipping is wrong ❌George and Dream should not be shipped together. They should be put on a plane, it’s a much more energy efficient of getting them to Florida together (so they can make love) Do not ship. It’s wrong, gross, and pollutes our air and our society. ✈️ = ✅

BadBoyHalo @SaintsofGames @dreamwastaken You're Twitter the past few hours has been like a text roller coaster for me o_O @dreamwastaken You're Twitter the past few hours has been like a text roller coaster for me o_O

ashu SNF SNF SNF @fuckotwt @dreamwastaken S’AYYYYY OMGGHHOODDD THIS IS A GREAT TO DAY TO DA GRWAT SAY TO GREAT DAY TK BE A DNFER YALL @dreamwastaken S’AYYYYY OMGGHHOODDD THIS IS A GREAT TO DAY TO DA GRWAT SAY TO GREAT DAY TK BE A DNFER YALL

livea @quackityslore @dreamwastaken they’re just jealous because they’re in love with u and you flirt with other men @dreamwastaken they’re just jealous because they’re in love with u and you flirt with other men

Dream is one of the most popular figures in the Minecraft community right now. Along with many of his streamer friends, he plays regularly on the legendary content creator SMP server, Dream SMP. His videos showcase his impeccable skill at the game, along with a subtle and relatable sense of humor.

