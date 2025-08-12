Two Minecraft golems will finally interact with each other

Mojang has added a unique interaction between two golems in Minecraft. This feature was introduced with Java Edition snapshot 25w33a and will officially release with the 2025 fall game drop. This new interaction is between the iron golem and the new copper golem.

Here is everything to know about the new interaction between two golems in Minecraft.

Minecraft 2025 fall game drop will have a new interaction between the iron and copper golem

The iron golem will give a poppy flower to the copper golem (Image via Mojang Studios)

In the Minecraft Java snapshot 25w33a, an iron golem will have a small chance of planting a poppy flower onto a copper golem. The flower will then be displayed on top of the copper golem's lightning rod.

This interaction is the first between golems in Minecraft. Previously, iron and snow golems never interacted with each other.

After poppy gets planted on the copper golem, the new mob will look extremely adorable. This poppy can be removed from the golem if players use shears on it. Furthermore, when a copper golem becomes a statue after its last oxidation stage, the poppy will automatically drop as an item.

How to make and use a copper golem in Minecraft

Copper golem can be created and used to sort items (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Copper golem is a brand-new mob that will release with the Minecraft 2025 fall game drop. This golem can be created using one block of copper and one carved pumpkin. Once created, it will spawn with a copper chest that it can interact with.

A copper golem's primary purpose is to help players sort out storage systems. It can pick items that players place from copper chests and then place those items in other regular chests. It can either place items in chests that already have that particular item or into an empty chest.

Hence, copper golems will be a great, useful mob that players can use in various ways. They can become an alternative to automated sorting systems that can be quite complicated to construct.

