Upcoming wind charge can help players evade difficult situations in Minecraft

When Mojang Studios introduced the new Breeze mob for the Minecraft 1.21 update, they showcased how the mob can shoot wind charge toward players. After a few snapshots, the developers made wind charge an obtainable weapon by killing the breeze mob. After this change, many players started testing how the ranged weapon could be used to their advantage.

Apart from being a weapon, it can also be used to evade certain dire situations in Minecraft.

How can wind charge be used to escape difficult situations in Minecraft

Wind charge knocks entities away in Minecraft

Wind charges can knock hostile mobs back, allowing players to easily evade a hoard (Image via Mojang Studios)

Players must first understand how a wind charge works. When a breeze mob shoots the ranged weapon, it can hit either the trail chamber's wall near the player or the player itself. In both cases, the player gets knocked away.

This indicates that the wind charge is essentially a strong puff of air that can knock entities back. Hence, players can keep a few wind charges in their inventory and use them on a horde of hostile mobs approaching them.

When a horde of enemies crowd a player, they can knock several of them to create an escape route.

Even though wind charges are not the best for inflicting damage on hostile mobs, they are great for knocking them back and evading them.

Wind charges help players jump higher in Minecraft

Players can use wind charges to jump higher, evade hostile mobs, or cross certain irregular terrains (Image via Mojang Studios)

Surprisingly, players can use the ranged weapon on themselves without taking any major fall damage as long as they land on the same level. If they time their jump correctly and use the wind charge underneath them, they can jump much higher than usual.

This provides an advantage in several situations, whether evading hostile mobs or traversing through irregular terrain. Players can reach higher platforms with the help of wind charge rather than towering up with blocks.

Wind charges can be used in traps

Dispensers can also shoot wind charges (Image via Mojang Studios)

Apart from the breeze mob and players, dispenser blocks can also shoot wind charges when activated through a redstone signal.

Hence, players can set up traps for hostile mobs or other enemies with dispensers and wind charges. When the trap gets activated, the block will shoot the ranged weapon that will knock players and entities away. The wind charge trap can be combined with lava pits, which entities can fall into after getting knocked.

This is particularly great on multiplayer servers where players protect their base from getting griefed.