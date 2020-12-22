The many uses for Spectral Arrows in Minecraft and how to make them

Spectral arrows in Minecraft will outline mobs and players with the glowing effect when struck by them.

Ever wanted to easily track a target regardless of line of sight or how many creatures there may be in the area? Well, spectral arrows in Minecraft can be a perfect solution for that.

After one of these arrows has successfully hit another player or a mob, the target hit will be outlined and receive the glowing effect. Doing so will help players maintain vision of the target, regardless of the surroundings.

Luckily for Minecraft players, spectral arrows are actually rather simple to obtain. All it takes to craft some of these arrows are flints, sticks, feathers, and a bit of glowstone dust.

This article will be breaking down what spectral arrows are in Minecraft and explain how to craft them.

Uses for spectral arrows in Minecraft

Spectral arrows appear to have a golden tip in-game and will help players maintain tabs on targets that they are fighting. Once another player or hostile mob has been struck by a spectral arrow, they will receive the glowing effect.

Advertisement

This can be great for players who are fighting someone that is attempting to flee from them. Minecraft players, who were able to hit their target with a spectral arrow first, will be able to track them. The glowing effect will outline their target, and the player will be able to see where the target is running to, regardless of line of sight.

Let's say that a mob or another player were to run and hide behind some blocks, they can still be identified as to exactly where they are. This is due to the glowing effect that will directly show the hunter where his prey his lurking through the blocks.

How to craft spectral arrows

The crafting recipe for spectral arrows in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Spectral arrows can be made in Minecraft by combining an arrow with four pieces of glowstone at a crafting table, which will result in two spectral arrows. Glowstone dust can be gathered from Glowstone blocks all across the Nether.

Glowstone can usually be found on the underside of ceilings or overhangs in large clumps. When these blocks can be broken, they will drop two to four glowstone dust as a result.

Players can use a tool enchanted with fortune, inorder to try and maximize the amount of glowstone dust they gather. However, if a player uses a tool enchanted by silk touch, the block itself will drop as opposed to the dust needed to craft spectral arrows.

In addition to glowstone dust, players will need arrows inorder to craft spectral arrows. Arrows can be obtained by killing skeletons or strays, bought from novice-level fletcher villagers with emeralds, and even found in some naturally generated chests.

The crafting recipe for arrows in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Advertisement

Players can also craft their own arrows by using a piece of flint, a stick, and feather; inorder to get four arrows. Chickens and map chests from shipwrecks can be a source of feathers. Sticks can be quickly converted from wood planks of any variety of wood. Flint has a 10% chance to be dropped instead of gravel when the block is mined.

Once players have arrows and glowstone dust on their hands, they can quickly craft up some spectral arrows at a crafting table. Two spectral arrows will be made per four glowstone dust and single arrow used.