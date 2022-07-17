Villager inflation in Minecraft 1.19 update: Exploring factors that influence trade prices

Minecraft villager trading is one of the most powerful systems in Minecraft that is available to players. Villagers can trade some of the most powerful items, such as enchanted diamond gear, and allow players to have renewable sources of items that are otherwise difficult or even impossible to acquire otherwise.

Much like in real life, however, the economics of villager trading are not static. In reality, there are many complex systems that work in conjunction with each other to produce the prices that can be found in Minecraft.

Exploring villager inflation and trade prices in Minecraft

How price changes work

An example of the trades offered by a farmer villager (Image via Minecraft)

There are two different amounts where price changes can impact items. There are items with a low price multiplier, which have much more static prices, and items with high price multipliers that react to changes in price quite acutely.

All price changes will only affect the first item involved in the trade. This means that in the case of a fletcher trading sticks for emeralds, the number of sticks needed to get a single emerald may increase or decrease, but the number of emeralds that the player will receive will always remain the same.

Additionally, prices can't go lower than a single item or increase past the maximum size of a stack.

Factors that influence trading

Demand

This is the first factor that influences price. If an item is traded until it is registered as sold out, the item will increase in price for all players when it gets restocked. If a player does not trade for the item with the increased price, the amount will be reduced the next time the villager resupplies.

Demand is tracked per item, thankfully, so only specific trades are impacted, rather than changing the price of all the villagers trades. Trades with a price multiplier of 0 are not affected by demand.

Hero of the Village

The Hero of the Village effect is a status that players can get by defeating a raid. To acquire it, players should enter a village with the Bad Omen effect active, which will trigger a raid.

The Hero of the Village effect will temporarily decrease the prices of all trades, depending on the level of the effect.

Level one of Hero of the Village one grants players a 30% trade discount, and each additional level will increase this by 6.25%. Since the maximum level is five on Java and one on Bedrock, players from the former edition can reach a total discount of 55%.

The effect lasts for 40 minutes, more than long enough to finish any potential dealings, but will not apply to the trades offered by any wandering trader that spawns while the effect is active.

Reputation in the village

A zombie villager and regular villager can be found in an igloo basement (Image via Minecraft)

The final determining factor for trading prices is a player’s reputation with a particular village. A positive reputation is gained by curing zombie villagers, though the zombie villager as an individual will offer a much better discount than the rest of the village out of gratitude. The maximum permanent discount is reached after curing five zombie villagers, though the temporary cap is eight.

Java Edition players can influence their reputation in a few other ways as well. Hitting or killing villagers will decrease a player’s reputation, whereas using splash potions of healing on villager or trading with some will have a positive impact.

This means that, due to demand, Bedrock players see prices increase while trading, whereas Java Edition players typically see prices decrease while trading, due to reputation gains.

