5 ways in which Minecraft Bedrock is better than Java

One of the longest-running debates in the Minecraft fandom is which version of the game is superior. There are advantages and disadvantages to both Java and Bedrock and much of the discussion is subjective, which is why the debate has raged throughout the majority of Minecraft's long history of updates.

And even though there are considerably fewer of these differences now than there used to be, due to recent Minecraft Bedrock Parity updates, there are still areas in which each game has advantages.

Detailed below are five of the biggest advantages Bedrock still has over Java Edition.

5 advantages Minecraft Bedrock has over Java

1) Optimization

Worlds also load faster at higher render distances (Image via Mojang)

The single biggest advantage that Bedrock has over Java is its code base. Java might have allowed for many of Minecraft's best mods to be created, but it's also a distinctly less efficient language than some others.

That's why, when Microsoft rebuilt the game from the ground up for Bedrock, they picked C++. It has allowed Bedrock to run noticeably smoother at higher frame rates with larger render distances than Java. Even some of the other platforms Bedrock runs on, such as Mobile, can put some casual rigs to shame when it comes to FPS and vanilla render distance.

2) Multiplatform

Bedrock is available on almost everything it could be (Image via Google)

There's also another consequence of Bedrock being coded in a more efficient programming language: it can run on more platforms. Bedrock has been ported to a huge range of devices: Switch, Playstation, Xbox, and mobile devices. This brings the game to way more people than Java could alone, as Java requires a decently powerful machine to run well.

It's also the same version of the game, which makes it easy for players to share experiences and stories in relatable ways. This has helped the Bedrock community stay strong over the years.

3) Cross-platform multiplayer

Making large builds with friends is a huge advantage to cross-platform (Image via Mojang)

Another huge advantage of Bedrock builds on top of being on so many different platforms. Since it is the same version of the game running across these devices, they can connect to the same servers and play together. This means that any of Minecraft Bedrock's featured servers can support groups of friends across Switch, mobile, Playstation, and Xbox.

Additionally, it means that players on any of these platforms can also set their worlds to multiplayer and invite friends on different platforms to show off creative mode builds or fully featured Minecraft mega bases.

This also means that Bedrock has native controller support since it needs to account for consoles.

4) Character Customization

Characters and skins offer a ton of ways to personalize player models in Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

Character customization is also super good on Bedrock. There is still the ability to upload custom skins, even if the methods aren't officially supported, as well as get skin packs and even create custom characters using 3D bits and pieces. Many of these skins cost Minecraft Minecoins, which is admittedly a downside when compared to Java, where skins are free to change.

That being said, having all of these different ways to customize the player character helps set Bedrock apart. Especially due to the custom characters. The bits and pieces added by Mojang and others on the Minecraft Bedrock Marketplace add a huge range of very cool options to use when making a character.

5) Stronghold Generation

Strongholds are far more plentiful in Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

Strongholds are inarguably one of the best structures in Minecraft, at least in terms of importance. They are one of the few truly required pieces of the game, as players will need to find a stronghold to activate the portal within it to reach the fight against Minecraft's ender dragon final boss.

This makes the fact that they generate differently in the two versions of the game interesting. On Java Edition, strongholds generate in rings, with rings farther from spawn having more strongholds within them. These rings extend outward roughly 24 thousand blocks from spawn and cap worlds out at 128 strongholds.

In Bedrock, however, strongholds are treated just like any other structure. There's no limit to how many of them can exist, so long as they generate at least 160 blocks away from spawn.

Additionally, there are three extra guaranteed strongholds at least 453 blocks from spawn that are also guaranteed to be below villages. They are also coded to be closer to spawn than normal.

This combines structures with villages, another great structure due to powerful Minecraft villager trading.