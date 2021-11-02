"We love you": Minecraft streamers and fans share wholesome messages as GeorgeNotFound gets emotional on his birthday

GeorgeNotFound, one of the biggest names in Minecraft's content community, boasts a huge subscriber count of 9.68 million on YouTube. And yesterday, i.e., on November 1, was his birthday.

GeorgeNotFound is also one of Minecraft's most beloved content creators. He is also appreciated by almost all his fellow streamers. Yesterday was no different as he received a fantastic response from everywhere on his birthday.

The 25-year-old received a beautiful video of all his fellow Minecraft streamers appreciating him, saying how kind he is and how he's one of the nicest people they've ever met. Seeing this touching video melted his heart, and George emotionally tweeted his thanks for the kind words.

George @GeorgeNootFound videos with my clips with emotional songs with my friends saying nice things about me hits different 🥺 videos with my clips with emotional songs with my friends saying nice things about me hits different 🥺

Reactions from Minecraft streamers and fans on GeorgeNotFound's emotional tweet

After seeing the emotional video and GeorgeNotFound's tweet about it, his fellow Minecraft streamers and fans couldn't resist but reply with some touching and sweet words.

Karl Jacobs, who is good friends with GeorgeNotFound, replied lovingly to his emotional tweet. He and Quackity also sang Happy Birthday to GeorgeNotFound on his stream.

Dream, one of GeorgeNotFound's oldest and best friends, also expressed his affection towards him. The former has always made content with GeorgeNotFound, and he, too, appreciated him in the video.

BadBoyHalo @BadBoyHalo @GeorgeNootFound We love you you little muffinhead ❤️ @GeorgeNootFound We love you you little muffinhead ❤️

BadBoyHalo, another old friend of GeorgeNotFound and a Minecraft content creator, replied to his tweet, lovingly calling him 'muffinhead'. BadBoyHalo was also in the video, praising George and how awesome he is.

ConnorEatsPants, another well-known Minecraft streamer, expressed his friendly love towards GeorgeNotFound.

Mcyttwt trend updates @McytTrends @GeorgeNootFound you may make us want to break down bc of the trending tab (/j) but we love you :(( @GeorgeNootFound you may make us want to break down bc of the trending tab (/j) but we love you :((

Some fan pages of GeorgeNotFound also replied to his main tweet. His followers also shared other appreciation videos of him, making it even more wholesome and heart-warming.

The Brit creator humorously tweeted on his birthday, stating that it's his birthday and he will pressure people on replying and wishing him a happy birthday. To this, many Minecraft streamers and fans wished him.

George then saw the clip, and it melted his heart, so he tweeted emotionally and thanked everyone.

Recently, the internet sensation did a birthday stream on Twitch where he had a cake and celebrated his special day. GeorgeNotFound also made a Minecraft video on YouTube with Dream on his last birthday in 2020.

