7 weird facts about Minecraft China Edition

Minecraft China Edition is an extremely unique version of the sandbox game. It was first announced back in April 2017, long after the original Java Edition and Bedrock Edition were announced. This was mainly because there were several terms and conditions of the game that did not comply with China's own rules. Due to this, Mojang Studios teamed up with NetEase to release a special version of the game specifically for the eastern country.

For the curious, here are some weird facts about Minecraft China Edition.

A few absurd facts about Minecraft China Edition

1) Chinese citizen ID required to play

Minecraft China Edition requires players to share their citizen ID to play (Image via YouTube/Prismarina)

One of the most bizarre facts about the mysterious Chinese edition of the game is that players are required to share their citizen ID details for verification before they can play the game in the country. This is, of course, to prevent any foreigner from accessing the game. Almost no game requires this amount of verification.

2) Curfew time for younger players

Minecraft China Edition has a night curfew for younger players (Image via YouTube/Microsoft Education)

The game's China Edition also has a unique way to curb the time youngsters spend playing it. The game sets a curfew time during which players below the age of 18 are not allowed to play. This is from 10 pm to 8 am. Outside this window, the game will disable younger players from controlling their screen time.

3) Free to play

The China Edition is completely free of charge (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Since the beginning, the original sandbox game has always been behind a paywall. Users needed to, and still do, pay for Java Edition and Bedrock Edition worldwide. However, this is not the case for the China Edition. Surprisingly, it is completely free. This was a decision taken by Mojang Studios and NetEase to encourage more users to play the game.

This was also a strategy to grow their popularity in one of the most populated countries in the world, which they had not done for six years since the game's official release.

4) Location verification

China Edition can only be played from within the country (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Due to strict rules and regulations in China, NetEase makes sure that whoever is playing the China Edition is actually residing in the country. The game asks for location verification when players try to play it. This is for extra security against foreigners who may try to access the game from elsewhere.

5) UI language locked

The UI of the launcher and the game are locked in simplified Chinese (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since this edition can only be played in China, NetEase felt that there was no need to have support for any other languages in the game launcher. Both the launcher and the game's language are set to simplified Chinese and cannot be changed.

6) No achievements on Bedrock China Edition

There is no achievement system in Bedrock China Edition (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Achievements and advancements are small rewards that players receive whenever they perform certain tasks in the game. However, the Bedrock Edition that operates in China does not incorporate this concept. This means that regardless of the tasks players complete, the game will not reward them with any achievements as it usually does in regular editions.

7) Pre-installed mods

The Java version in Minecraft China Edition already comes with a few mods pre-installed (Image via Sportskeeda)

In regular Java Edition, players first need to install a modding toolchain like Forge or Fabric to run mods in the game. However, in China's Java Edition, a handful of mods already come installed with the base game. These include anti-addiction, filter, friendplay, fullscreen popup, network rpc, and skin, which are already added to the vanilla version.