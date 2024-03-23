10 weirdest Minecraft death messages

Since Minecraft is a survival game, dying is something players normally want to avoid as much as possible. But sometimes, it is unavoidable. Those are the moments when a player will see one of the different death messages found in-game. These are different little zingers, all related to how the player met their untimely demise.

While most of them are normal and seen commonly, there are a handful of death messages that are strange or uncommon to see and others that are just straight-up weird.

In this article, we will cover some of the weirdest death messages in Minecraft.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Minecraft's 10 strangest death messages

1) Even more magic

The death message that reads "Player was killed by even more magic" is one of the strangest death messages, as it represents a last resort by the game to not crash. Its role in the game is as a means of crash prevention rather than a death message since it's impossible to see in vanilla gameplay.

This message can only occur on any of Minecraft's best-modded servers and only appears when any variable of the death message is longer than roughly 150 thousand characters. Rather than trying to put that all in chat and crashing, the game gives this message.

2) Left the confines of this world

A player is only referred to as having left the confines of the world if they die while they are outside of Minecraft's world borders. These are normally millions of blocks from spawn and, due to bugs, are also normally unreachable. However, should a player end up farther than they should be, the game will kill them and display this message.

3) Death.fell.accident.water

This message is not intended to ever be seen, hence the code-like name. It is displayed when a player dies from fall damage in water, which is normally impossible. However, it can be done by landing on a waterlogged slab in a minecart or using commands to get a higher level of Minecraft's riptide trident enchantment and flying into the ocean floor.

What makes this death message even weirder is that it used to have a translation. In versions of the game before fan-favorite Minecraft update 1.16, it would instead say that a player fell out of the water.

4) Squashed by a falling block

Squashed is a term normally used in-game when a player is killed by a falling anvil. However, if any other gravity-observing block is modified to deal damage when landing on a player and then a player is killed, they will have been "squashed by a falling block."

This is yet another death message that is weird for existing at all since it can't be experienced in survival gameplay.

5) Stung to death by player/mob using item

Bees in Minecraft are incapable of holding items, as they have no hands (Image via Mojang)

While "pummeled to death" could be found in the logs in semi-regular gameplay, "stung to death by player/mob using item" is the first truly impossible death message. It appears when a player is killed by a bee holding a renamed item.

Bees can't normally hold items, as they have no hands, so this message can only occur if a bee is forced to hold an item via Minecraft's console commands.

6) Pummeled to death

Blaze is the singular mob capable of producing this death message (Image via Mojang)

Being "pummeled to death" is the first of several ordinarily impossible death messages. It would be used if a player was killed by a snowball, egg, or ender pearl shot by another player or mob.

However, none of these entities deal contact damage to players. It can be seen in the game's logs if a named blaze is killed by snowballs.

7) Squished too much

Cow crushers are the most common example of entity cramming (Image via Mojang)

Having a death referred to as being "squished too much" is not a reference to any of the gravity-observing blocks found in the game. Instead, it appears when a player is slain by entity cramming.

This is a behavior of the game that says that when too many entities are in one space, they start to take massive damage. It's commonly used in farms, such as Minecraft cow entity crushers, to automatically kill mobs as more spawn.

8) Walked into the danger zone due to player/mob

Having a death described as "walking into the danger zone" might be one of the coolest in the entire game. This message appears in chat when a player is forced onto a magma block, which then finishes them off with its own damage. It is a unique multi-entity variant of the death message "discovered the floor was lava."

9) Went off with a bang

"Went off with a bang" is a death message reserved for when a player's final hearts are taken not by one of Minecraft's many mobs but by the explosion of an otherwise beautiful firework rocket. These rockets don't deal much damage, nor are they used very commonly, making this one of the weirder death messages to see during gameplay.

10) [Intentional Game Design]

Nothing is more anxiety-inducing than a Nether base with a bad (Image via Mojang)

Whenever a player dies trying to sleep in a bed while in the Nether for amazing Minecraft resources, the accompanying death message will read that they were killed by "[Intentional Game Design]" with brackets and everything.

This might seem like a bugged placeholder, but it's actually a reference to a long-resolved bug report centered around how beds behave outside of the overworld.

And since sleeping in the Nether is such a well-known thing to avoid, seeing this death message in the chat is certainly odd.