What is A Minecraft Movie rated?

With A Minecraft Movie set to be released, fans are excited that a film based on the blocky game is finally arriving. In a few days, they will be able to see what Mojang Studios and Warner Bros have created together. While the trailers and teasers did not impress most fans, seeing the game world come to life on the big screen should be an interesting experience for many.

A Minecraft Movie has been rated PG by the Motion Picture Association which means that children are advised to watch the film with their parents. Here’s everything about the rating and the film.

A Minecraft Movie rating explained

While some may be confused as to why the movie is rated PG when it should have been rated G (meaning anyone can watch the film), a majority of the game’s demographic is younger children. Here, the PG rating is for parental guidance and not PG-13. This means that anyone can watch the movie, but some scenes might require the consent and guidance of parents.

According to the MPA that rates movies, A Minecraft Movie features some scenes of violence and action, harsh language, suggestive or rude humor, and certain scary images that might not be suitable for children. Since the makers also want to target younger adults, some elements in the film could be overwhelming for children and hence, the PG rating.

In the film, Jason Momoa plays the character of Garrett the Garbage Man, who appears to be the wild and brash one in the bunch. Then there are the piglins from the nether with their glowing eyes and violent nature. Apart from that, the rating also mentions that there is a scene showing two pandas breeding. However, this is based exactly on how breeding works in the game and does not contain anything graphic.

Here’s the rating of the movie for other countries around the world:

Canada: PG

United Kingdom: PG

Malaysia: P12

Netherlands: 9

Lithuania: N-7

Ireland: PG

Finland: K-7

Denmark: 11

Sweden: 11

Philippines: PG

The film, scheduled to release on April 4, 2025, features Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Sebastian Eugene Hansen, Emma Myers, Jennifer Coolidge, and Danielle Brooks. It is directed by Jared Hess and will be the first live-action project based on the game.

