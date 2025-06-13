What are anarchy servers in Minecraft?

Even though Minecraft is mostly a single-player game, many people from all around the world hop on various servers and play together. People have the option to make their own multiplayer server or join others. Every multiplayer server is entirely different and may have various themes. When it comes to anarchy servers, chaos is the only constant theme.

Here is a brief overview of anarchy servers in Minecraft.

Everything to know about anarchy servers in Minecraft

What is an anarchy server in Minecraft?

The owner of practically every well-known public or private Minecraft server usually establishes some ground rules. These are often positioned to ensure that each player has an equal opportunity to enjoy the server and avoid causing any mayhem. Players on these servers are usually civil and under control, even when some rules are occasionally ignored to add drama and enjoyment, especially in role-playing servers.

In anarchy servers, however, the exact opposite occurs. As the name implies, there are very few limitations on what players can do in anarchy servers. Because there are no rules at all, players are free to act as they want in the game.

A Minecraft multiplayer world with little to no rules is the simplest definition of an anarchy server.

How do players act and play in anarchy servers?

In an anarchy server, players are free to wreak havoc since they typically don't have any rules. Numerous well-known anarchy servers feature chaotic behaviors such as griefing bases, looting valuables from other people, removing resources from the spawn area, repeatedly killing new players, and more.

Some even go so far as to gain access codes that have the potential to significantly impact the server. A small number of players who are proficient in programming attempt to gain backdoor access to the server, make weapons that are incredibly powerful, go into creative mode, and more.

In order to access spectator mode, ride horses extremely quickly, use elytra hacks, fly boats, auto-click on blocks, and other features, a majority of experienced anarchy server players also use various hack clients.

Some of the most toxic players reside in these anarchy servers because there are no rules for communication either. Some of them even use racial slurs and make signs and symbols that are generally considered unethical.

The most famous anarchy server in Minecraft

Players have likely heard of the server known as 2b2t if they have ever looked for Minecraft anarchy servers. It existed before the game was formally released in 2011 and is by far the largest, most well-known, and oldest anarchy server. A player by the name of Hausemaster is the current administrator of the server.

2b2t's full form is 2builders2tools, which was a parody of Hausemaster's old Team Fortress 2 group, 2f2f (2fort2furious). This server has been the target of some of the largest server exploits, deliberate lagging crimes, and a wide variety of griefers and nasty players.

