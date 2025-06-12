Minecraft Chase the Skies update release date announced

The much-awaited Minecraft Chase the Skies update is finally coming, and players cannot wait to dive into the array of new features and items that will be added as part of the update. Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop is set to release on June 17, 2025. It is set to bring the fan-favorite happy ghast as well as Vibrant Visuals, the single biggest visual overhaul to the game in years.

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Chase the Skies update release date.

When is Minecraft Chase the Skies update releasing?

Chase the Skies arrives on June 17,2025 (Image via Mojang Studios)

The Minecraft Chase the Skies update will be released on June 17, 2025. The much-awaited game drop will be available globally for download on all supported platforms and devices.

The Summer Drop will be available for download on both Bedrock and Java Edition for all supported devices. Those with an existing installation of the game can update to the latest version. The Minecraft launcher will automatically update to the latest build when you run it. Additionally, you can hit play and manually download it as well.

As for new installations, you can download the game with features such as the happy ghast and leads overhaul already implemented in the version you download from the launcher.

What can you expect from the Minecraft Chase the Skies update?

The Summer Drop will add an array of new features to the game, making it one of the biggest updates in a while. It is set to add the happy ghast, a new mob that will allow players to fly and travel, reinventing transportation in the game. Additionally, it can accommodate up to four players, making it a great asset for multiplayer sessions.

Apart from this, the update will also add Vibrant Visuals on Bedrock, making it the biggest overhaul to the game's visual identity in years. It is set to add shader-like features such as volumetric fog, directional lighting, improved reflections, and more. It is soon set to be the default style in the game, allowing gamers to try this refreshed look with ease.

The Minecraft Chase the Skies update will also address an array of bugs and issues to improve the gameplay experience, apart from fine-tuning and improving existing features, blocks, and items. With the update just around the corner, players are excited to dive into the array of features and new items.

