  • home icon
  • Minecraft
  • Minecraft Chase the Skies update release date announced

Minecraft Chase the Skies update release date announced

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jun 12, 2025 17:33 GMT
Chase the Skies is around the corner (Image via Mojang Studios)
Chase the Skies is around the corner (Image via Mojang Studios)

The much-awaited Minecraft Chase the Skies update is finally coming, and players cannot wait to dive into the array of new features and items that will be added as part of the update. Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop is set to release on June 17, 2025. It is set to bring the fan-favorite happy ghast as well as Vibrant Visuals, the single biggest visual overhaul to the game in years.

Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the Minecraft Chase the Skies update release date.

sk promotional banner

When is Minecraft Chase the Skies update releasing?

Chase the Skies arrives on June 17,2025 (Image via Mojang Studios)
Chase the Skies arrives on June 17,2025 (Image via Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

The Minecraft Chase the Skies update will be released on June 17, 2025. The much-awaited game drop will be available globally for download on all supported platforms and devices.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Summer Drop will be available for download on both Bedrock and Java Edition for all supported devices. Those with an existing installation of the game can update to the latest version. The Minecraft launcher will automatically update to the latest build when you run it. Additionally, you can hit play and manually download it as well.

As for new installations, you can download the game with features such as the happy ghast and leads overhaul already implemented in the version you download from the launcher.

Ad

What can you expect from the Minecraft Chase the Skies update?

youtube-cover
Ad

The Summer Drop will add an array of new features to the game, making it one of the biggest updates in a while. It is set to add the happy ghast, a new mob that will allow players to fly and travel, reinventing transportation in the game. Additionally, it can accommodate up to four players, making it a great asset for multiplayer sessions.

Apart from this, the update will also add Vibrant Visuals on Bedrock, making it the biggest overhaul to the game's visual identity in years. It is set to add shader-like features such as volumetric fog, directional lighting, improved reflections, and more. It is soon set to be the default style in the game, allowing gamers to try this refreshed look with ease.

Ad

The Minecraft Chase the Skies update will also address an array of bugs and issues to improve the gameplay experience, apart from fine-tuning and improving existing features, blocks, and items. With the update just around the corner, players are excited to dive into the array of features and new items.

Also read: How to find the perfect Minecraft seed for your next world

Check out our other articles:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. In a year, he has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications