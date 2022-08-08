What is the best enchantment to mine diamond in Minecraft?

Since the very beginning, diamonds have been one of the most loved and craved items in Minecraft. The moment players enter the world for the first time, their first major milestone is to find enough diamonds to create gear from it.

Initially, players mine them with a normal iron pickaxe, but as they progress further, they discover that certain enchantments can be of great help in obtaining these precious items.

Enchantments are special powerups that players can apply to their tools, weapons, and armor to unleash their full potential. These can be applied to items through an enchanting table or an enchanted book on an anvil. Many tool-related enchantments offer great powers to break blocks quickly and more efficiently. One of them is the best for mining diamonds.

Most effective Minecraft enchantment for mining diamonds

Fortune enchantment

Fortune level three enchantment applied to a netherite pickaxe (Image via Minecraft)

When players go mining for diamonds, they will find blobs of ore blocks generating at the deepest levels of the Overworld realm. If they mine these ore blocks with a simple unenchanted pickaxe, one block will drop one diamond - a standard drop chance for diamond ores. However, if players want to obtain more from one block, Fortune is the enchantment for them.

Fortune enchantment either increases the chances of a precious drop from blocks, or increases the overall number of items dropped. For example, if players are shoveling gravel for flint, Fortune enchantment increases the chance of flint being dropped.

Similarly, if players mine diamond ore blocks with a Fortune-enchanted pickaxe, they will obtain more diamonds from each block.

Mechanics and different levels of the enchantment

Players must always try to mine diamonds with fortune (Image via Minecraft)

This enchantment has one of the most confusing and complex power levels in the game, simply because it changes for different blocks that are mined or broken. It has three power levels, each increasing the amount of items dropped or the chance of items being dropped.

For diamond ore, level one of the enchantment will extract an average of 1.33 or a maximum of two diamonds. Level two of the enchantment will extract an average of 1.75 or a maximum of three diamonds. Finally, level three of the enchantment will extract an average of 2.2 or a maximum of four diamonds.

Fortune level three pickaxe dropping four diamonds from a single ore block (Image via Minecraft)

This means that the amount of these precious items can vary, even if they have enchantments applied. The amount of items dropped per enchantment level also applies to other ores like iron, coal, and emerald.

To put it simply, if players apply Fortune level three enchantment, they will get many more diamonds from a few ore blocks.

Other than Fortune, players must also apply other enchantments like Efficiency and Unbreaking as they will come handy while mining for these rare items.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan