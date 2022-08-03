What does the fortune enchantment do in Minecraft 1.19 update?

The fortune enchantment is one of the most used and beloved powerups in Minecraft 1.19, and it can be applied to tools. Players frequently try to get the best enchantments for their gear so that they can progress quickly and become more powerful in the game. This includes fortune enchantment since players always need it.

Enchantments are certain powerups that can be applied to a set of items that are frequently used by players in the game like pickaxes, swords, armor parts, and so on. These powerups unleash the true potential of an item by offering special abilities. They can be applied on an item through an enchanting table or an enchanted book on an anvil.

Everything players should know about fortune enchantment in Minecraft 1.19 update

How does the enchantment work

Players can get loads of items from a single block with the help of this enchantment (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

When players roam around in the in-game world to mine blocks, they might get one or two precious items out of them. For example, a diamond ore block will always drop one diamond. Although other blocks can drop several items, some of them will only drop one due to their rarity. This hampers the overall mining efficiency.

If players want to make the most out of every block in the game, they can use fortune enchantment on their tools. The enchantment essentially increases the chances of getting precious items or increases the number of items dropped from a block. This can be extremely useful while mining for precious items in the game like diamonds or emeralds, where players can get more items out of one block.

Enchantment levels and compatible gear

Fortune enchantment level three applied on netherite pickaxe (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Since the enchantment is exclusive to tools, it can only be applied to pickaxes, axes, shovels, and hoes. This means that the enchantment works on most blocks, including stone, seeds, grass, and many others.

Every enchantment has different levels, and the level of an enchantment determines the power of the ability it offers in the game. Fortune enchantment has three levels of power. This is one of the most complex enchantments in the game since it does not have a specific power hierarchy. The enchantment can be applied to different tools that break different blocks, and each level of enchantment has different effects on them.

The simplest way to understand this is that as players go higher in the enchantment level, the block will drop more items or will have a higher chance of dropping a precious item.

Incompatibilities

This enchantment also comes with a downside as it cannot be paired with silk touch enchantment. If players try to apply fortune and silk touch enchantment on the same tool, the game will not let the player perform it.

