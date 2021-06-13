What are the best uses of Smooth Basalt in Minecraft 1.17 update?

Mojang has finally released the much-awaited Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. Even though this update doesn't include massive mountains or deep caves, many fans still love it due to all the new variety of mobs, blocks, and items.

Last year, the nether update added around 90 new blocks and items and was awarded the title of biggest Minecraft update. However, the 1.17 update defeated it by introducing over 100 new blocks and items. Mojang decided to add almost all new blocks in the first phase of Caves and Cliffs, whereas the second phase will bring in new biomes.

In the 1.17 update, most players are spending their time finding the amethyst geodes for the beautiful shards. Sadly, some ended up ignoring another new block added to this update: smooth basalt.

Read: Full list of new features releasing in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update Part 1

Smooth Basalt in Minecraft 1.17 update

Find smooth basalt in geode (Image via lookingforseed)

Smooth basalt is a new block added in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update. It is a new addition to the smooth block type family. Like other smooth blocks, smooth basalt has a clean texture with a grayish-black color.

Uses of smooth basalt

Chess board pattern using smooth basalt and calcite (Image via Reddit)

As of Minecraft 1.17, smooth basalt can only be used for decoration. Players can also use it to produce a "bass drum" sound using note blocks. Mojang may add more functionality to it in the upcoming 1.18 update.

Players can use smooth basalt to create beautiful dark pathways. Since they are dark gray, players can also use smooth basalt with blackstone or basalt to add a gradient to their builds. Players can also get lots of XP points by building a smooth basalt smelter.

How to get smooth basalt in Minecraft?

Smooth basalt naturally generates as the outer layer of amethyst geodes. Players can find these rare geodes beneath the ground in the overworld. However, this isn't the best way to get smooth basalt in Minecraft.

Players can use basalt blocks added in the nether update to make smooth basalts. Similar to other smooth blocks, players can smelt basalt to get smooth basalt. With an automatic basalt farm, players can get an infinite number of smooth basalts.

Read: Top 5 Uses of Basalt in Minecraft

For amazing Minecraft videos, do subscribe to Sportskeeda's newly launched YouTube channel

Edited by Gautham Balaji