What is the best way to find diamonds in Minecraft 1.19?

Even in Minecraft 1.19, diamonds are the most craved items. Whether it's a newcomer who is playing the game for the first time or a veteran who has thousands of hours in the game, everyone wants the precious and shiny stones. These are some of the rarest items to possess as well, and players usually have to grind for hours to find a few of them.

In the Minecraft 1.19 update, loads of new features were added to the game like new mobs, biomes, blocks, items, enchantments, status effects, etc.; however, there are no major changes to diamonds. That said, after every Minecraft update, loads of new gamers jump into the game for the first time, and these newcomers need to know where to find these precious items in the latest update.

Best tactic to find most amount of diamonds in Minecraft 1.19

Understanding ore generation change

Ore generation has shifted these ore blocks down (Image via Mojang)

Though Minecraft 1.19 did not change anything regarding ore generation, the previous Caves and Cliffs part 2 update brought the biggest change to the entire world generation of the game. In the 1.18 update, the bedrock layer moved down to Y level -64, and the mountains became taller as well. This almost doubled the size of the overworld realm, creating space for more amplified terrain to generate. This affected ore generation as well.

Ores are blocks that have special minerals inside them. Miners can break these blocks to obtain minerals and use them in various ways. Previously, diamond ores used to be most common at Y level 11 or 12. After the 1.18 version, these ore blocks have become more and more common as the player nears the bedrock layer.

Mining at -58 with fortune pickaxe

Mine at Y level -58 for most amount of ore blocks (Image via Mojang)

Mining is still the best way to obtain these precious items in Minecraft 1.19, even though it is time-consuming and occasionally boring. As mentioned before, these ore blocks generate the most at the deepest level. Hence, the best level to mine for diamonds is Y level -58.

Miners must never go below the mentioned Y level simply because they will start getting bedrock blocks that can hamper their efficiency a little in finding the ore blocks.

Additionally, players must always use the Fortune Level 3 pickaxe to mine diamond ore blocks specifically. The Fortune enchantment will ensure that players get more items from a single block, increasing efficiency even more.

Always beware of Deep Dark biome while mining (Image via Mojang)

Another thing to remember while mining for these precious items is that miners should be aware of the new Deep Dark Biome. This new biome has been added with Minecraft 1.19 and will generate anywhere below Y level 0. It will contain sculk shriekers and sensor blocks that can summon the most horrifying hostile mob players could imagine, The Warden. Therefore, while mining, if players hear a sculk sensor activating, they must immediately stop and not make any noise.

