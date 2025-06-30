What is the best way to play Minecraft?

Minecraft is a vast survival sandbox game. Its most basic game mode is survival, where players enter a nearly endless, three-dimensional world where they need to survive against various dangers and progress to complete the game's mysterious story. However, Minecraft is also popular for its mods, through which players can customize their gameplay experience.
When the discussion of the best way to play Minecraft comes up, I feel like it is with vanilla-friendly mods. Here's why.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
Reasons why the best way to play Minecraft is with vanilla-friendly mods
Vanilla-friendly mods are minimalistic and make players' lives easier
Playing Minecraft with vanilla-friendly mods is a great balance between enhancing the gameplay while still keeping the title close to its original. Performance mods, map mods, crafting recipe mods, food item information mods, etc., can be considered vanilla-friendly mods. The picture above shows two kinds of mods that do not add any new blocks, items, structures, or mobs to the game, but they drastically enhance the original gameplay.
Performance mods like Sodium might have too many video settings, but it is still considered a relatively simple mod that drastically improves performance. A map mod like JourneyMap can bring both a minimap and a full-page map to the game, allowing players to see where they are heading and observe their surroundings.
This is one of the main reasons why playing Minecraft with vanilla-friendly mods is great.
Both beginners and veterans can enjoy Minecraft with vanilla-friendly mods
It is also safe to say that playing Minecraft with vanilla-friendly mods is great for both beginners and veterans. Those who are new to the game, will greatly appreciate these mods that add useful features without changing the original experience of the game. Maps can help beginners navigate the world, performance mods allow the game to run on low-end devices, and shaders can make the game look a lot prettier.
On the other hand, even older players who have enjoyed various kinds of mods in the past, will feel a sense of nostalgia by playing the original game with some useful mods to help the game's performance and visuals.
