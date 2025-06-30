What is the best way to play Minecraft?

Minecraft is a vast survival sandbox game. Its most basic game mode is survival, where players enter a nearly endless, three-dimensional world where they need to survive against various dangers and progress to complete the game's mysterious story. However, Minecraft is also popular for its mods, through which players can customize their gameplay experience.

When the discussion of the best way to play Minecraft comes up, I feel like it is with vanilla-friendly mods. Here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

Reasons why the best way to play Minecraft is with vanilla-friendly mods

Vanilla-friendly mods are minimalistic and make players' lives easier

These kinds of vanilla-friendly mods help players while keeping the game close to the original (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Playing Minecraft with vanilla-friendly mods is a great balance between enhancing the gameplay while still keeping the title close to its original. Performance mods, map mods, crafting recipe mods, food item information mods, etc., can be considered vanilla-friendly mods. The picture above shows two kinds of mods that do not add any new blocks, items, structures, or mobs to the game, but they drastically enhance the original gameplay.

Trending

Performance mods like Sodium might have too many video settings, but it is still considered a relatively simple mod that drastically improves performance. A map mod like JourneyMap can bring both a minimap and a full-page map to the game, allowing players to see where they are heading and observe their surroundings.

This is one of the main reasons why playing Minecraft with vanilla-friendly mods is great.

Both beginners and veterans can enjoy Minecraft with vanilla-friendly mods

Vanilla-friendly mods can help both beginners and veterans (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

It is also safe to say that playing Minecraft with vanilla-friendly mods is great for both beginners and veterans. Those who are new to the game, will greatly appreciate these mods that add useful features without changing the original experience of the game. Maps can help beginners navigate the world, performance mods allow the game to run on low-end devices, and shaders can make the game look a lot prettier.

On the other hand, even older players who have enjoyed various kinds of mods in the past, will feel a sense of nostalgia by playing the original game with some useful mods to help the game's performance and visuals.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!