What is biome blend in Minecraft?

In Minecraft, there are loads of different biomes that generate adjacent to one another. Mojang created each biome with unique blocks, vegetation, and climates. Even the general color scheme of each one is different. Many biomes in the Overworld have grass blocks as their base. However, because of differences in climate, grass blocks can have different colors.

Ad

To make Overworld and its varied biomes visually seamless, Mojang added a graphical feature called biome blend in Minecraft. Here is everything to know about it.

Everything to know about biome blend in Minecraft

What is the biome blend setting in Minecraft?

The lower biome blend setting still manages to blur the line between two grassy biomes (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Chart New Territories with the ultimate Minecraft Seed Generator!

As mentioned above, different grassy Overworld biomes have different grass block colors depending on climate and other environmental factors. Furthermore, there are also different ocean biomes with different colored water blocks.

Ad

Trending

Since these biomes generate adjacent to one another, it means that different colored grass blocks and water often generate side by side. The color difference can be odd to look at while playing and can hamper the overall immersion. This is where the biome blend comes in handy.

It is a graphics setting that blurs the line between two different colored grass blocks or water blocks in the Overworld by adding a gradient to them. This means that if players are traveling from one biome to another, they will see grass or water blocks gradually shifting colors.

Ad

The gradual color shift will feel a lot more realistic since there are hardly any clear-cut lines between two different regions in the real world. The sand, dirt, and other earth components usually merge and create a gradient of sorts. Biome blend is a graphics setting that achieves this exact visual.

The biome blend setting is mainly useful in the Overworld, particularly between grassy and ocean biomes. This is because other biome blends, like grassy biomes adjacent to Deserts, Badlands, or Beaches, have a clear distinction because of the difference in base block. Nether biomes also do not use the biome blend setting since each biome also has a different base block.

Ad

How to tweak the biome blend setting?

The biome blend setting is found under video settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

Biome blend is a graphical setting in Minecraft, and is found under the video settings. If players are on the vanilla version, they will find biome blend right underneath the resolution setting at the top.

Ad

By default, the biome blend setting will be set to 5x5, which means that the gradual change in grass block color will happen between five blocks length. Players can either switch the biome blend completely off to see clear-cut lines between grass blocks from different biomes or increase it to further blur the line between them.

Even at the highest setting, using this feature has a mild impact on the device's GPU and will not massively impact the FPS.

Ad

Check out other latest Minecraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Uncover new worlds with our Minecraft Seed Generator!