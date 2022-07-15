What is blast furnace used for in Minecraft 1.19 update?

The blast furnace is a special type of block in the Minecraft 1.19 update. When players first enter the world of Minecraft, they craft some basic blocks that are essential for their survival. One of them is a furnace that helps players cook food and smelt other items like raw iron, copper, gold, and more.

Although a standard furnace is used for both cooking and smelting, there are two different variants of furnace that specialize in each task. A smoker is a type of furnace that is only used to cook food and a blast furnace is only used to smelt earth materials in the game. Blast furnace is a crucial item in Minecraft, and every player should know how to craft and use it in the game.

How to craft and use blast furnace in Minecraft 1.19 update

Crafting recipe for the block

Crafting recipe for Blast furnace (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Players can easily craft a standard furnace in Minecraft and the only required item is cobblestone; however, crafting a blast furnace can be slightly tricky. To craft this block, players will need a standard furnace, five iron ingots, and three smooth stone blocks.

Smooth stones can either be obtained from villages or by smelting regular stone blocks. Iron ingots can be obtained by smelting raw iron obtained from ores and a furnace can be crafted from cobblestone.

Once all these items have been obtained, players can place the standard furnace in the middle with iron ingots on the top and smooth stone in the bottom row of the crafting slots. This will craft one blast furnace.

Uses of the block

Blast furnace can be used to smelt raw earth materials at twice the speed (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Minecraft players can use a standard furnace to smelt all kinds of raw ores, ore blocks, and even metallic tools and weapons. However, when they use a blast furnace, they can smelt items at twice the speed, and this is the primary feature of the block. Since it specializes in smelting earth materials like ore blocks and other raw minerals, it can do so faster than a normal furnace.

This is especially useful if players want to smelt huge amounts of raw earth materials in a matter of minutes. However, the fuel used in the blast furnace burns at twice the speed as well. Hence, the ratio of fuel to the number of items smelted remains the same.

Similar to standard furnaces, hoppers can be used with blast furnaces to pick up the smelted items.

Changing villager profession

Armorer employed for a blast furnace (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

Blast furnace can also be used as a jobsite block for villager mobs. If an unemployed villager is near an unclaimed blast furnace, the mob becomes an armorer by connecting itself to the block. These villagers can trade all kinds of armor with the player.

