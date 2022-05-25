What can evokers do in Minecraft?

Players will come across many different mobs during their time in the world of Minecraft. Mobs can be broken down into different categories that signify how they will react when encountering the player or other mobs. These categories are passive, neutral, and hostile. Passive mobs will avoid fighting, neutral ones will attack if provoked, and hostile mobs will attack the player on sight.

The evoker is a hostile Illager-type mob that is considered a ranged spellcaster. Evokers are capable of quite a few things and should not be taken lightly, as they can quickly dish out damage to an unprepared player. Knowing what to expect when seeing one in the world can help the player understand how best to approach them and ultimately defeat them in combat.

What kind of things do evokers do in Minecraft?

Where can they be found?

The evoker mob can be encountered in two different ways when in Survival mode in Minecraft. The first is stumbling upon a Woodland Mansion, where players can find them inside. The second is during a raid that is being conducted on a village. Payers will be able to find Evokers inside the raiding party. Up to five evokers can spawn in the raid and can be a real thorn in the side for an unprepared player.

What happens when a player encounters an Evoker?

When a player encounters an evoker, it will instantly become hostile towards them. Evokers attack in two different styles, the Fang Attack and Vexes.

The first, called the Fang attack, is where the evoker causes special fangs to be summoned from the ground. They will rise up and generally rush towards the player and deal three hearts worth of damage if they are hit. If the player is close by, they will form a circle and close in on the player.

These attacks can be dodged, and players should note that armor does not mitigate the damage from the Fang attack. However, the enchantment Protection will reduce the total amount of damage taken from the Fang attack.

Summoning Vexes in Minecraft

When a player encounters an evoker in Minecraft, the second attack that they can perform is summoning vexes. The vexes will be summoned near the evoker and will attack the player. The evoker can summon up to 8 vexes within 16 blocks of it. If there are less than eight vexes within 16 blocks, the evoker will summon more. The spell is on a 17-second cooldown when cast.

Finding Totem of Undying

When the player defeats an Evoker in combat, they will drop a Totem of Undying. In the game's Survival mode, this is the only natural drop location for Totems of Undying. If the player has the totem equipped in their offhand or has it selected when they receive a fatal blow, the totem will save them from death and give them multiple buffs to reduce incoming damage and regenerate their health.

Edited by Danyal Arabi