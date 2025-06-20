What can you do with a happy ghast in Minecraft?

With the Minecraft Chase the Skies game drop, Mojang added a brand-new friendly creature called a happy ghast. When this creature was announced in the game's first live event of 2025, people were shocked to see that a friendly variant of the regular ghast was arriving. The mob was officially released with the game drop on June 17, 2025.

Though the happy ghast has been teased in Minecraft's social media posts and has been available in snapshots and beta/preview versions, there can still be many players who might not know what the mob can do. Hence, here is everything about what happy ghast can do in Minecraft.

How to use a happy ghast and its other features in Minecraft?

How to use a happy ghast in Minecraft?

Happy ghast can be used to fly and transport entities (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

Happy ghast's primary use is to allow you to fly around in Minecraft. Since these mobs can fly and are friendly in nature, you can sit on top of them. In order to control their flight, you need to craft a harness, which is a new saddle-like item added with the new mob.

Harness can be crafted using three leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block of any color. Once a harness is crafted, it can be placed on a fully grown happy ghast. When a harness is in your hand, you can lure a happy ghast that does not have a harness.

After a harness is placed, you can sit on the new mob and start using the direction keys to move around. If you want to ascend or descend, you simply need to hold the space bar and either look up or down.

Another use of a happy ghast is that it can be used to transport entities from one place to another. With the Chase the Skies game drop, Mojang also made major changes to how leads worked in the game. Now, leads can be tied to two entities without the player being connected to it.

Hence, happy ghasts can be tied with any large entity like a sniffer, a horse, a camel, a boat, etc. Since the new mob can fly, this will make transporting entities from one place to another extremely easy.

Other facts and features about a happy ghast

Dried ghast turns into ghastling, which turns into a happy ghast. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

As mentioned above, happy ghast is a new, friendly variant of the Nether ghast that will help you fly around in Minecraft and help transport entities. This mob can only be grown from a dried ghast block, which can either be obtained near Soul Sand Valley fossils or crafted using eight ghast tears and one soul sand block.

Once a dried ghast block is submerged in water for 20 minutes, it into a ghastling. This baby variant will turn into a happy ghast in the next 20 minutes, but the growth duration can be shortened by feeding it snowballs.

The happy ghast has a faint smile and lifted eyebrows, whereas the normal Nether ghast has a distressed expression and tears in its eyes. It's important to note, though, that the new ghast also has tear marks beneath its eyes. Other than that, it has the same appearance as the standard ghast.

The new mob will wander aimlessly throughout the Overworld when it first spawns, but it will always be confined to its home area.

Happy ghasts regenerate their health when itheyflies near clouds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Mojang Studios)

When a harness is put on or taken off, when it is released, or when it is dismounted, this home location may change. This implies that a happy ghast will only travel that specific area when the aforementioned behaviors occur, changing its home location.

Additionally, Happy Ghast can restore health at a pace of half a heart every 30 seconds. However, the monster can regenerate half a heart every second if it is raining, snowing, or flying between Y levels 187 and 196.

Check out our latest articles on Minecraft:

