Can you breed happy ghast in Minecraft?

Happy ghast is a brand-new, friendly mob added to Minecraft with the Chase the Skies game drop. This game drop was announced in March and was officially released on June 17, 2025. This friendly mob allows you to fly around by using a harness on it. Since happy ghast is a friendly mob that can be considered as a pet, many of you must be thinking about whether two of them can be bred together.

The answer to that is no, happy ghasts cannot breed with one another. Let's explore more about the mob and how to get more of them in Minecraft.

How to get more happy ghasts and use them in Minecraft?

Happy ghasts can only be grown from dried ghast block

Dried ghast turns into ghastling, which turns into a happy ghast. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

You must first realize that no biome or dimension naturally spawns happy ghasts, nor can they breed with one another. The only way to get the new mob is to grow it from a dried ghast block.

Dried ghast is a new block that was also added with the Chase the Skies update. This block can either generate near Soul Sand Valleys fossils, or it can be crafted using eight ghast tears and one soul sand block.

You can easily get the dried ghast block by breaking it once you locate it. After acquiring it, the goal is to immerse the block in water. The dried ghast is essentially a newborn ghast that requires water to develop into an adult.

The dried ghast will turn into a ghastling, a baby version of a happy ghast, after being in water for 20 minutes. It will be connected to the player closest to it and follow that player around.

Eventually, after another 20 minutes, the ghastling will transform into a happy ghast.

Hence, if you want more happy ghasts, the best way is to gather loads of ghast tears and soul sand blocks to craft dried ghast blocks, and then grow them into more happy ghasts.

How to use happy ghasts in Minecraft?

Happy ghast can be used to fly around with a harness (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Mojang Studios)

When a happy ghast is grown, you can use the mob to fly around in Minecraft. However, you will first need to craft a harness, which is a saddle-like item that can be made from three leather, two glass blocks, and one wool block of any color.

Once this item is made, it can be placed on a happy ghast, after which you can hop on it and control its flight. It can go as high as the game allows you to fly.

Since the Chase the Skies update brought changes to lead as well, you can tie other entities to the happy ghast and transport them easily.

