What can you do in Minecraft Education Edition with chemistry?

Minecraft Education Edition, though it might be lacking in other areas, is much more expansive than its "regular" counterparts, Bedrock and Java Edition. There are far more areas to learn about, things to do, and items to craft. Unlike the base game, Education Edition wants its users to learn while having a good time instead of just having fun.

One of the biggest proponents of this notion is the chemistry section. That part of the game is arguably more popular than any other part and has so much that crafters can do.

Elements, compounds and new items are all a part of the game thanks to the chemistry update, which remains to this day one of the most impactful updates. Here's what gamers can do because of it.

What chemistry allows gamers to do in Minecraft Education Edition

For starters, chemistry adds elements. That's the majority of what the chemistry update offers. With these elements, certain items can be crafted. Elements can also be made into compounds, and this will open the door for other craftable items.

The foundation of the chemistry part of the game is elements. These can be collected from the Creative menu and used in different recipes. They can also be brewed into different cures.

Antidotes cure poison and can be brewed with the element silver. Elixirs are made with Cobalt and are used to cure weakness. Eye drops cure blindness and are brewed with Calcium. And finally, tonic cures nausea using Bismuth as the brewing ingredient.

There are several uses for elements, but the most common use is in the Compound Creator.

The Compound Creator combines elements to make a compound, just like in the real world. Through this, players can learn how to make compounds as well as about the chemical makeup of certain compounds.

There are a lot of cool compounds, including:

Sodium Acetate

Ammonia

Cyanoacrylate (glue)

Hydrogen Peroxide

Ink

Benzene

Latex

Calcium Bromide

Polyethylene

Luminol

Crude Oil

Sugar

Sulfate

Water

Soap

Salt

Sodium Fluoride

Tungsten Chloride

Courtesy of the addition of these and other compounds, several incredible items are now craftable, like ice bombs or:

Bleach

Heat Blocks

Super Fertilizer

Colored torches

Glow sticks

Balloons

Sparklers

Underwater TNT

Underwater torches

Many of these items are exclusive to Minecraft Education Edition and can only be obtained by using elements or compounds. To find out more, check out the official Mojang site or hop into Minecraft Education Edition and start experimenting!

