What can players make with gold in Minecraft?

There are several types of materials in Minecraft, including gold. Though gold is quite valuable in real life, it is not as valuable in the game. Diamonds and emeralds hold a much higher importance than gold, however, this doesn't mean that they are completely useless as players still need gold to craft a bunch of items.

Gold is a type of material that can be naturally found in the form of ore blocks generating underground. They drop as raw gold which can be smelted into gold ingots.

Furthermore, the ingots can be converted into blocks or nuggets for different uses. Many new players might not understand the importance of the material, however, multiple other items can be made with it.

Items that players can make with gold in Minecraft

10) Firework stars

Firework star (Image via Minecraft)

There are certain firework stars that can be made with the help of nuggets. Players can combine them with gunpowder and certain dyes to create various types of firework stars.

9) Gold weighted pressure plates

Weighted pressure plates (Image via Minecraft)

With two ingots, players can easily make weighted pressure plates that can be used to determine the number of entities on the plate through a redstone signal.

8) Clock

Clock (Image via Minecraft)

If players want, they can even make a clock in the game. They simply need to combine four ingots with redstone dust to create one.

7) Powered rail

Powered rail (Image via Minecraft)

If players are making an extensive railway system in the game to transport themselves or items, they can make the minecart automatically run with the help of powered rail. Players can craft one with ingots, sticks and redstone dust.

6) Glistening Melon

Glistening melon (Image via Mojang)

Players can make a special type of melon variant, called glistening melon. This item is primarily used for brewing instant health potions, however they can be normally eaten as well. These are crafted with eight nuggets and one melon slice.

5) Golden tools

Golden Pickaxe (Image via Mojang)

Like other materials, players can also make tools from this. They can use ingots with sticks to craft all kinds of tools and weapons. The only drawback, though, is that they have the least amount of durability.

4) Golden armor

Golden chestplate (Image via Mojang)

Like tools and weapons, players can also make armor parts with it. They can use ingots to make helmets, chestplates, pants and boots. These also have the least durability compared to other materials. However, one of these armor parts can be used to prevent piglins from attacking.

3) Golden Carrot

Golden carrot (Image via Mojang)

Golden carrots are a great source of food as they offer good saturation and fill three hunger bars. They can easily be made with eight nuggets and a carrot.

2) Golden Apple

Golden apple (Image via Mojang)

Golden apples are considered to be the best source of food in the game after enchanted golden apple. It offers several beneficial status effects and two extra hearts. It can be made with eight ingots and one normal apple.

1) Netherite Ingots

Netherite ingot (Image via Mojang)

One of the most important items players can craft is netherite ingots. This can only be possible if they have gold ingots, as it is combined with netherite scraps to form netherite ingots.

