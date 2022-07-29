What can spiders not climb in Minecraft 1.19 update?

Spiders in the Minecraft 1.19 update are hostile mobs that have some unique movement features. Almost every A.I. entity in the game has the ability to walk normally on the X and Z axes and jump from one block to another along the Y axis.

However, spiders have an extra ability to move vertically as well. Players will be able to notice this phenomenon when they are being chased by spiders or when they are found suspended in the air along a wall.

Since the age-old game still runs on some basic movement and animation styles, the spiders are not sideways when they climb any block, instead they weirdly move vertically along the wall while being horizontal.

However, this can be quite dangerous when players are being chased by them, since placing blocks and towering up will not work. This might spark questions about which blocks spiders cannot climb.

Which blocks spiders can't climb in Minecraft 1.19 update?

These are the only blocks that spiders can't climb (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

First, players must understand that spiders can climb almost any solid block in the game. This includes all types of stone, wood, deepslate, netherrack, etc.

Like any other mob, spiders can also climb vines and scaffolding since the block has the property to pull entities vertically if they are trying to move. This can make things quite tricky for players who are trying to prevent these arthropod mobs from climbing walls or any other vertical set of blocks.

The list of blocks that the mob cannot climb are tall grass, sugarcane, flowers, signs, fire, water, lava, and Nether portal blocks. Though these are not traditional blocks, their outlines are of a full block.

Unfortunately, these are the only blocks that spiders cannot climb. Since players cannot use these blocks to tower up or build a wall, it is safe to say that stopping spiders from climbing walls is really tricky. However, there is a clever way to do so.

How to stop spiders from climbing blocks

Only glass blocks and glass panes can stop them from climbing (Image via Minecraft 1.19 update)

As mentioned above, almost all solid blocks can be climbed by spiders. However, all the blocks need to have the similar size hitbox for them to continue climbing. This means that if a full solid block is followed by a thin block like a glass pane, spiders will not be able to continue their climb and will be stuck.

This is a brilliant trick that can be used by players to prevent the mob from climbing. While building a base, the difference in blocks will also give a unique look to the walls while not allowing the mob to climb all around the base. Players can also use different sized blocks to tower up and save themselves.

An important thing to remember is that this will only work with glass blocks and glass panes. Fences have a slightly larger hitbox; hence, spiders will be able to climb them.

