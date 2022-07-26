What does a fermented spider eye do to potions in Minecraft 1.19?

The Fermented Spider Eye in Minecraft 1.19 is an item that players can craft and use to make certain potions in the game. This is not an item that players can normally find anywhere in the world. It needs to be manually crafted by players with a specific set of items. Once obtained, it has a special effect on certain potions that have already been brewed.

Brewing potions is a well-known practice in the game. Potions are special magical liquids that players can drink or throw to apply all kinds of effects. Players can drink positive potions, while negative potions can be used on opponents by throwing and spilling the liquid on them.

While both types of potions can be brewed in a brewing stand, only a fermented spider eye can convert one potion to another. Here's a detailed breakdown of the item and its utility.

How to craft and use fermented spider eye with potions in Minecraft 1.19 update

How to craft fermented spider eye

Crafting recipe for the item (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Players will primarily need three items to craft the item: regular spider eye, sugar, and a brown mushroom.

Regular spider eye can be obtained by killing spiders or cave spiders, while sugar can be obtained via sugarcane. The rarest item on the menu is brown mushrooms, which can either be obtained from swamps, old-growth taiga, or a mushroom fields biome. They can also be found in the Nether or anywhere with light levels below 12.

Once all three items have been obtained, players will need to place the mushroom and sugar horizontally adjacent to each other and the spider eye below the sugar. This configuration will craft a fermented spider eye.

What effects does the item have on potions?

Potion of harming brewed by combining the item with potion of healing (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

As mentioned above, players can brew two kinds of potions: positive and negative. Positive potions are meant to be drunk by the players, while negative potions should be thrown at opponents. However, some positive potions can be converted into negative potions just by adding fermented spider eye.

Along with this, the item can also convert a negative potion into another negative potion and a positive potion into another positive potion.

The only positive potion brewed from this item is potion of invisibility (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Potions like poison, healing, swiftness, leaping, and night vision can be converted into harming, slowness, and invisibility, respectively, with the help of a fermented spider eye. Harming and slowness potions can only be brewed with this method.

Moreover, if a fermented spider eye is combined with a normal water bottle, it will convert into a potion of weakness, which is another negative potion. The only positive potion brewed with this item is the potion of invisibility.

One thing to note is that this item will only convert potions that are in their base stage or are used with redstone dust. If players try to convert potions that have been combined with glowstone dust, the item will not be able to brew in it.

