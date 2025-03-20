  • home icon
What is chicken jockey in A Minecraft Movie?

By Akshat Kabra
Modified Mar 20, 2025 20:26 GMT
Chicken Jockey is a popular mob combination that was depicted in A Minecraft Movie trailer. (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)
A Minecraft Movie is a feature film made in collaboration between Mojang, Legendary Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Since the film is based on the popular sandbox title, it is entirely set in the game's world, with all its creatures. In the film's final trailer, many players were fascinated to see how the chicken jockey is portrayed.

Here is everything to know about chicken jockey in A Minecraft Movie.

All the details about the chicken jockey in A Minecraft Movie

What is a chicken jockey in the Minecraft game?

Chicken jockey is a hostile mob combination (Image via Mojang Studios)
First people must understand what is the original chicken jockey present in the vanilla game. The chicken jockey is a popular mob combination that consists of a baby zombie or a baby zombie villager, and a chicken.

This combination can spawn naturally through a game recognizing a chicken where a baby zombie may spawn, or it can manually become a combination when a baby zombie finds a chicken after spawning naturally.

It is one of the rarest mob combinations to be found in Minecraft, with only a 0.2% chance of spawning. A chicken jockey can also spawn with items equipped.

Moreover, a chicken jockey can also be formed if a baby husk, baby zombified piglin, or a baby drowned spawn on a chicken.

How chicken jockey was showcased in A Minecraft Movie

A few weeks ago, Warner Bros. released the final trailer of A Minecraft Movie. In it, they showcased loads of film highlights and revealed the release date to be April 4, 2025.

In one of the scenes, Garrett (portrayed by Jason Momoa) and Steve (portrayed by Jack Black), are stuck in a boxing ring in the Woodland Mansion surrounded by Illagers. From the shots in the scene, it can be seen that Steve is captured as a prisoner by the Illagers, and Garrett is trying to save him.

Chicken jockey was shown in a Woodland Mansion fighting Garrett (Image via YouTube/Warner Bros.)
Garrett is then seen in the ring with a chicken. While he is confused about fighting a chicken, a wooden box is lowered from the ceiling from which a baby zombie drops on the chicken, making it a chicken jockey.

The shot also has a humorous twist, where the baby zombie and chicken suddenly become hostile and launch towards Garrett, pushing him to the corner of the ring.

This shows how lethal a chicken jockey can be, even though they look cute from a distance.

Right after the fight begins, the trailer ends, leaving viewers on a cliffhanger. It is safe to say that the film will have an entire fight against the chicken jockey.

Edited by Virat Fumakia
हिन्दी