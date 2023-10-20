What is disenchant weapons in Minecraft?

Minecraft has loads of magical features that help players while they venture out into the in-game world. One of the most integral and important features is enchanting. Enchantments are special power-ups that can be applied to tools, weapons, and armor parts. While players mainly focus on applying useful enchantments to weapons, there is also a way to disenchant them.

Here is everything to know about disenchanting weapons in Minecraft.

What are Minecraft disenchant weapons?

Disenchantment is the process of removing enchantments from items. (Image via Mojang)

As simple as it sounds, disenchanting is simply removing already-applied enchantments from a weapon. This process can work on enchanted weapons that are obtained as loot or those that are manually enchanted by the player.

There are various reasons why players would want to disenchant weapons. One of the major reasons is to apply newer ones they found that are much better.

How to disenchant weapons in Minecraft?

Grindstones and crafting slots can disenchant weapons in the game. (Image via Mojang)

There are essentially two methods of disenchanting weapons in the game: through a grindstone block or through crafting slots.

Grindstone is a block that specifically repairs tools, weapons, and armor and also removes enchantments from them. However, it cannot remove curses like the curse of binding and vanishing. When players place an enchanted weapon on the grindstone, it automatically removes all the enchantments from it and allows users to take the unenchanted variant from it.

The second method is by combining two damaged weapons in regular crafting slots in the inventory. This will increase the durability of the weapon but also remove all the enchantments from it.

How to disenchant Minecraft command

Some mods add disenchanting commands to the game. (Image via Mojang)

As of now, there are no official commands to disenchant any item in the game. However, since the game is sandbox in nature, the community has created loads of third-party features and published them as mods. There are several mods specifically to enhance the enchanting experience of the game, some of which add new commands to disenchant items as well.

A few mods that add disenchant commands are Better Enchantment Command, QuickDisenchant, Disenchanter Mod, etc.

Can you disenchant in Minecraft and keep the enchantment?

Players cannot remove certain enchantments and keep the rest of them (Image via Mojang)

Some players might want to remove certain enchantments from weapons and keep the rest of them intact. Unfortunately, this particular trick is not available in the game since the grindstone and crafting slots remove any and all enchantments except curses.

However, there are a few mods that will allow users to remove specific enchantments from their weapons and keep the rest of them intact.