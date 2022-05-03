What does the dragon breath do in Minecraft

Minecraft offers a lot of unique and interesting items for players to try out in the game. Not many other games could have something like Netherrack and tipped arrows together, but since Mojang has introduced so many different items, it can happen in Minecraft. The full inventory of items varies immensely and is incredibly cool.

This includes items like Dragon's Breath, which is arguably one of the most difficult items to obtain in the entire game. It is an achievement, and it is a key ingredient for one thing. However, it is dangerous to try to collect it.

Dragon's Breath may be a little bit mysterious to many players. Here's what it does, how to get it, and more.

Dragon's Breath in Minecraft: A complete guide

In Minecraft, there are very few items that are used exclusively for one purpose. Most items serve as building blocks or crafting materials for different objects. However, a few of them can only do one thing in the game. Dragon's Breath is one such item

Dragon's Breath is solely used in brewing. More specifically, it is used to make lingering potions. A lingering potion is a variant of a splash potion that can be thrown to leave clouds with a status effect that lingers on the ground in the vicinity.

To accomplish this, players will need to brew their splash potions with Dragon's Breath as the brewing ingredient. Splash potions are made when players brew a normal, drinkable potion with gunpowder as the brewing ingredient.

Players can make splash potions and thus, lingering potions with any potion, including:

Regeneration

Swiftness

Fire Resistance

Night Vision

Strength

Leaping

Water Breathing

Slow Falling

Invisibility

It is a long and difficult process to turn a potion into a lingering potion. It is also dangerous, as there is only one place to collect Dragon's Breath and that is in The End.

Going to the End (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

The Dragon's Breath can only be collected when the dragon is alive, which means players will have to kill it to get back to the Overworld without dying and losing their items.

Often during the battle, the Ender Dragon will breathe on the ground. Much like a lingering potion, the breath will stay there in a cloud for a while. When this happens, players can use empty bottles to collect it.

This can also be done when the dragon shoots fireballs and the purple effect cloud lands on the ground. Doing so will complete the 'You Need a Mint' achievement.

