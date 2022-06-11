What is the easiest seed in Minecraft 1.19?

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update was recently released on June 7, 2022, as thousands of fans downloaded the game to experience all the new features. Though most players will continue with their old worlds and explore the new additions, some will be starting a new journey from scratch in a whole new world. If that is the case, they will need a perfect seed to get a head start.

Seeds are a special code through which players can generate a specific type of world. Or, if the world is generated without a seed, Mojang gives the world a special seed. Millions of seeds are shared online in the Minecraft community. Some of them spawn players in rare biomes, near precious chest loot, or even near a village. However, this particular seed offers all the just-mentioned benefits and is easily accessible.

The easiest seed and its features in Minecraft 1.19

Ice spikes plains village (Seed - 4994837)

Spawn in a plains village extending to rare ice spikes biome (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

This is one of the easiest seeds in the Minecraft 1.19 update. When players enter the world, they will find themselves in the rare ice spike biome right near a plains village that stretches to the rare cold biome.

The cold biome is connected to a plains biome where players can also find trees after walking for a while.

Village seeds are considered one of the easiest simply because players can get loads of resources from villagers and their houses. Many speedrunners in the game often hunt for a village seed.

First shipwreck north from the village (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Once players have explored the village, they can first head north by looking at the debug screen by pressing the 'F3' button. Once they head a few blocks north of the village, they will find a shipwreck stuck in an iceberg. Players will only be able to find one chest, but it can be worth their while. If players dig straight down from the shipwreck, they will be able to find a mineshaft and two dungeons as well.

Dungeons and mineshaft under the north shipwreck (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

If they travel a few hundred blocks to the east, they will find two shipwrecks a few blocks away from each other. These ships will be fully generated; hence, they will contain several chests with loot. Players can easily find these shipwrecks and the loot with the new boat with chest.

Two shipwrecks east of the village (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

Finally, players will find an underwater ruin a few blocks south of the village. One of the ruins will be exposed, and therefore, players will be able to spot it easily. Underneath this portal, there is another mineshaft where players can find chest loot.

Exposed underwater ruin south of the village (Image via Minecraft 1.19)

In conclusion, if players have decent gear to explore all these places cautiously, they can instantly make a fair bit of progress in the game by finding all the precious loot from the various chests while having a village for resources as well.

