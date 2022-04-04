5 best seeds for finding shipwrecks in Minecraft

Underwater explorers in Minecraft love finding structures like shipwrecks, as they're full of loot, including helpful items like buried treasure maps.

However, Minecraft players hoping for a better experience in shipwrecks may want to consider generating a seed predisposed to create shipwrecks. Thanks to the ever-shifting nature of Minecraft's ability to create new worlds, some seeds have resultantly been created with a large number of shipwrecks close to the player's spawn area.

Furthermore, others have been capable of generating shipwrecks in places one might not expect, even above-ground or jutting out of mountains. With that in mind, there are a few seeds worth looking into for shipwrecks.

Minecraft: Purely awesome seeds for finding and looting shipwrecks

5) Seed 635

This seed provides a nearby shipwreck but also a few other gems (Image via LookingForSeed)

This particular Minecraft seed is great for shoreside and underwater exploration. North of the player's spawn point, players can find a rare mushroom island biome as well as a shipwreck along the way. The northern location also sports a ruined Nether portal and an ocean monument structure to boot.

To the south of the player's spawn, there's even more upside. Two villages rest along the shoreline to the south, providing ample opportunities to loot and trade and even find a little shelter if players haven't built their own.

4) Villages, Pillagers, and On-Land Shipwrecks (-96060515)

This particular seed features a plethora of structures, including multiple shipwrecks (Image via LookingForSeed)

For Minecraft players who don't mind an extra little danger, this seed is an interesting choice. Players begin next to a ruined Nether portal and can find both a savannah village and a pillager outpost to the southeast of the spawn.

There are two additional villages nearby, which should at least slow down the pillagers' conquest ambitions for a little while. However, near one of these villages is a shipwreck on a nearby beach.

Northwest of this initial shipwreck, players can find an additional wreck on land as well. Looting a shipwreck is much easier without having to rely on underwater-centered enchantments, so players should enjoy the treasures they find with significantly less effort.

3) Savannah Village, Shipwreck, and Ocean Monument (8795613549813)

A savannah village makes for a unique and helpful spawning location (Image via Mojang)

This seed starts Minecraft players with convenience and allows them to build up their items and tools before they go on underwater excursions. Beginning in a savannah village, players can collect their materials and improve their gear before heading out to the limits of the island they spawned on.

There are plenty of underwater caves, as well as a shipwreck and an ocean monument quite close to each other. The ocean monument itself is also positioned close to an underwater ravine, providing a huge range of structures for Minecraft players to explore once they feel equipped for it.

2) Massive Cliff Island (816802188)

This massive island is one thing, but it possesses shipwrecks nearby as well (Image via Mojang)

Thanks to Minecraft 1.18's new terrain generation, cliffs and mountains are much more robust and are typically more perilous. This seed takes it to the extreme, spawning the player on an incredibly tall island with multiple biomes ranging from a mushroom forest to a snowy mountain. But that's just the beginning of the seed.

Inside the island itself, players can find a lush cave system to explore. While they're checking out this particular cave system, a quick look around will show players not one but two shipwrecks very close by. This self-contained island is a survivalist's dream.

1) Warm Sea Lake (6558412823337371180)

Coral lakes, multiple biomes, villages and a shipwreck round out this gorgeous seed (Image via Mojang)

Although this Minecraft seed doesn't show its splendor at the player's spawn, traveling to find the seed's beauty is well worth the effort. At the coordinates -578, 70, -440, players can find a natural warm ocean lake complete with a blooming environment full of coral.

The coves surrounding the lake can be fun to explore, and a shipwreck completes the area's robustness. Furthermore, Minecraft players can find a village at -1377, 63, -1636, with a pillager outpost nearby. It takes a little bit of travel, but the appeal of this seed is evident once players reach the ocean lake.

