What is the easiest way to farm mangrove trees in Minecraft?

Trees are one of the most essential things in Minecraft and provide items using which the player can craft weapons, tools, and a lot of other useful materials. While on an adventure in the game world, they will come across various types of trees, and the type that generates depends on the biome it is growing in.

Before the Minecraft 1.19 update, the game had nine types of trees, eight of which were generated in the Overworld. With The Wild Update, the mangrove tree was added to diversify one of the dullest biomes - swamps.

Exploring details about mangrove trees in Minecraft

Minecraft 1.19 was the most recent major update and it introduced quite a few new features. One of the most intriguing additions of this update was the mangrove trees.

This unique type is comprised of distinct logs, vines, leaves, and roots. Like the acacia wood type, the mangroves have fairly bright colored planks.

The planks and the insides of the mangrove logs are vermilion in color. Since the items crafted using this mangrove planks are very vibrant, it will allow players to create vivid builds.

An underwater mangrove tree (Image via Mojang)

The mangrove trees have a relatively unique structure in Minecraft. Each one also has more logs in comparison to most other types. The unique thing about mangrove trees is that they can grow above and underwater as long as there is a dirt or mud block.

When mangrove trees grow, the mud that is in the way of their roots is converted into muddy mangrove roots.

How to find mangrove trees

Steve in a mangrove swamp biome (Image via Mojang)

Finding mangrove trees is not easy as they generate only in the newly added mangrove swamp biome. It is a rare Overworld biome introduced to diversify Minecraft's swamps.

Without cheats, players will have to explore warmer regions and areas next to deserts and jungles to have a chance of coming across this rare biome. They can also enter their seeds in a seedmap and get the coordinates of the closest said area on the map.

Locating the closest mangrove swamp using command (Image via Mojang)

If the player has cheats enabled in their world, they can simply use the "/locate biome minecraft:mangrove_swamp" command to get the coordinates of the closest mangrove swamp.

How to grow mangrove trees anywhere

Mangrove propagules growing under mangrove leaves (Image via Mojang)

Once players have found a mangrove swamp biome, they can acquire mangrove propagules. This item allows players to grow mangrove trees on dirt or mud blocks.

Mangrove propagules grow under the leaves of mangrove trees. Players can break and collect them. These are also dropped from the tree when the logs are removed.

To use a propagule to grow a tree, players simply need to place it on a dirt block or mud, and the plant will grow during the day.

However, it is worth noting that propagules will only grow in mangrove trees if it spawned in a mangrove swamp biome. Using these, not only can the player grow trees, but they can also breed bees.

Bees will follow gamers with mangrove propagules equipped. Upon using a propagule on a baby bee, its remaining growth duration is reduced by 10%.

