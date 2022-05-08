What is the easiest way to get XP in Minecraft?

Gaining XP is a very important part of Minecraft. Unlike other games where XP can grant players levels to make them stronger, in Minecraft, XP is used for supplemental actions in-game. These include enchanting, repairing, renaming, and combining items.

These functions can be performed at an anvil or an enchanting table, respectively. Here is the easiest way that players can use to gain XP in Minecraft.

The easiest way for players to gain XP in Minecraft

XP in Minecraft can come from many different sources. It can be gained from things such as fishing, mining, smelting, killing mobs, drinking Bottle O' Enchanting and breeding animals.

Because of the way XP functions, it's not always immediately clear what players gain the most XP from. However, there are certain tasks that can help players gain more XP quicker than other ways.

The easiest way to gain XP in Minecraft is by using a Bottle O' Enchanting

If a player comes across a Bottle O' Enchanting in Minecraft, throwing it on the ground can grant the player a lot of XP for simply breaking open the bottle.

While this is the simplest way in terms of how easy it is to execute, finding a Bottle O' Enchanting is not always so simple. Players can find them in Pillager Outposts, Shipwrecks and Ancient Cities, albeit rarely.

Mining is the next best way for players to gain a lot of XP

When players begins mining, they will come across certain types of ore. When the players mine these ore using a pickaxe, they will notice that there are XP orbs that fall out of the blocks for them to collect.

Certain types of ore such as diamonds, redstone, coal and lapis will grant the player hefty amounts of XP when they are mined. Players can simply go on a long night of mining to gain a lot of XP quickly.

Smelt down the other ores in order to gain even more XP

Upon returning from a hard night's work of mining, players will most likely have stacks of raw ore such as iron, gold and copper that they will be able to smelt down in the furnace.

While players do not get XP right away when mining these items, they will indeed gain XP from smelting them once the smelted ore is removed from the furnace. Large stacks will give players a massive boost in XP.

Lastly, creating a mob farm can allow the player to gain a lot of XP, fast

Players can create mob farms in many different ways, but one of the safest ways to do so is by creating a mob grinder. This is a contraption that funnels mobs, usually using water into a central point for the player to quickly and easily kill them. This serves the purpose of giving the player XP, as well as any useful items that the mobs may be carrying, such as bones and bows if farming skeleton mobs.

