What are the easiest ways to get pet axolotls in Minecraft?

It has been well over three weeks since the release of one of the most awaited Minecraft updates of 2021. Sadly, the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update has only been released partially, as Mojang has decided to split it into two halves.

The first part, which has been released, introduces three new mobs to the game, including Axolotls. Axolotls are passive aquatic mobs that can be found below sea level (y63) in water where it is totally dark.

Axolotls are the cutest predator a player might ever encounter because they will ferociously attack all aquatic mobs except dolphins and turtles. This feature will be very helpful for players looking to conquer the ocean monuments.

Axolotls have five color variants: blue, pink, brown, gold and cyan, with blue being the rarest axolotl to get as an offspring (0.83% chance), after breeding them.

How can players get a pet axolotl in Minecraft?

Unfortunately, players cannot tame axolotls like wolves, but they can get very close to having an axolotl as their pet in Minecraft.

Once the player has located an axolotl, the first thing to do is use a bucket of water on it to get a bucket of axolotl. Doing this makes it so that even if the player decides to leave the axolotl in the open waters, it will never despawn.

Axolotls will start taking damage after being outside of water for more than 5 minutes, so players can also use lead on axolotls and then attach the lead to a fence in water. This will keep the axolotl underwater. Breeding these cute little water mobs is one way of multiplying them to get more axolotl pets.

The process of breeding them is pretty simple, as players only need to feed aquatic fish to two axolotls, and they will breed to give birth to a baby axolotl. Players can feed aquatic fish to these baby axolotls, which will reduce their remaining growth time by 10%.

