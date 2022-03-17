What does elixir do in Minecraft: Education Edition?

Minecraft: Education Edition allows players to brew their own medicines by using the game's elements within a brewing stand. One of these medicines is known as an elixir, and it comes in a green bottle.

Like many medicines one can create in Minecraft: Education Edition, elixirs serve one specific purpose.

Elixirs can remove the Weakness status effect, which tends to be inflicted by potions thrown by witches.

The same effect can also be removed by milk. However, elixirs present an alternative method in Minecraft: Education Edition or Bedrock Edition (when Education Edition features are enabled).

Creating elixirs and obtaining the materials in Minecraft: Education Edition

By using the brewing stand, players can distill elements into elixirs (Image via Rajcraft/Youtube)

To create an elixir in Minecraft: Education Edition, players will need to distill cobalt into an Awkward Potion in a brewing stand. Fortunately, the materials needed to do this aren't particularly difficult to come by, and players shouldn't have too much trouble tracking them down.

To obtain cobalt, players can use the element constructor block. This block is capable of forming cobalt by combining protons, neutrons, and electrons, and creating the element's atomic model.

Some elements can be extracted from the material reducer to break down in-game blocks into their base elements, but this sadly doesn't apply to cobalt. With that in mind, players will need to accrue Nether wart and have an element constructor block nearby.

To create an Awkward Potion, players will need to brew Nether wart into a bottle of water. Nether wart can be found in Nether fortresses and bastion remnant structures, which can be dangerous. Players should equip themselves with their best protective gear and weapons before they head to the Nether and comb through these structures.

Once players have their Awkward Potion, they can move on to adding cobalt to the brewing stand. When creating cobalt in the element constructor, players should set 27 protons, 27 electrons, and 30-33 neutrons. Doing so should create cobalt in the constructor, which can then be added to the player's inventory.

Once this is done, players simply need to brew cobalt into their Awkward Potions by way of the brewing stand. Doing so should successfully create an elixir.

With the elixir finally created, players can use the item to remove the Weakness status effect. However, it is important to keep in mind that elixirs are only usable when players are actively afflicted with the status effect. Otherwise, the item is unusable.

Players may want to consider bringing a few elixirs with them when battling witches.

